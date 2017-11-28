‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Reunite For ‘Family Vacation’ Reboot – With One Less Cast Member

The much-awaited Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere early next year – but RadarOnline.com has learned there is one cast member that will not be returning to the reality TV screen!

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will all be making their comebacks, but where is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola?

PHOTOS: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Honors Late Dad In Heartbreaking Wedding Tribute

The MTV reboot certainly came as a happy surprise to loyal fans, as many of the wild cast members are now responsible parents! Is family the reason Giacola won’t be joining her pals on the show?

As Radar readers know, the cast reunited last month for Cortese’s glitzy wedding. The Jersey Shore stars even posed for a photo with the blushing bride as they celebrated her happy nuptials – but again, Giancola was MIA!

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore Stud Muffins On The Beach

Why do you think Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is ditching her longtime castmates? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.