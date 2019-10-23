RHOC’s Gina Claims Ex-Husband Matt Broke Into Her House, Snuck Into Her Bedroom The alleged incident occurred before the dad of four's domestic violence arrest.

Gina Kirschenheiter told a chilling story about her rocky relationship with ex-husband Matt on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Bravo star — who shares daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4 with her ex — told fellow Housewife Tamra Judge on the phone that she blocked Matt’s phone number one night only to have him call her repeatedly from another number — which she also ignored.

At around 1:00 a.m., having failed to get in touch with her, Matt broke into the star’s home and went into her bedroom!

“He was upstairs in my bedroom,” Gina, 35, said. “I didn’t even know he was in the house. Which is really scary.”

She explained to Tamra, 52, that, apparently, she’d left the front door of her house unlocked, so that is how Matt got in.

The incident occurred before Matt’s domestic violence arrest.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the dad of three allegedly physically assaulted Gina during an argument in her home in June 22. The reality star claimed her estranged husband choked, hit, dragged and threatened to kill her— all while their young kids were sleeping.

She also asked for a temporary restraining order, and said there had been “other incidents that have scared [her] in the past … too many to remember,” including one involving a gun.

Gina told her costars in an episode of RHOC that Matt previously cheated on her and was still in a relationship with the other woman.

This September, Matt pleaded not guilty to two felony charges related to the domestic abuse. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

He and Gina were together for 11 years, and married for eight, before calling it quits in April 2018 and filing for divorce. They briefly reconciled before his arrest, but not they’re done for good.