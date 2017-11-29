Sex Toys, Flashing & Crude Come-Ons! More Staffers Detail Matt Lauer’s Sick Behavior

Following a two-month investigation, Variety is detailing new bombshell allegations of sexual harassment multiple women have made against fallen news anchor Matt Lauer.

Lauer, 59, “once gave a colleague a sex toy as a present. It included an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her, which left her mortified,” read Variety’s report.

“On another day, he summoned a different female employee to his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.”

According to the report, Lauer, who has been married for almost 20 years to his wife Annette, delved into the private sex lives of his female producers, asking who they were intimate with and revealing his own list of preferred potential co-host conquests.

In another shocking revelation, two women revealed Lauer had a button installed under his desk that allowed him to lock his office door so he could allegedly engage in inappropriate contact whenever the right opportunity presented itself.

On another occasion, Lauer allegedly asked a producer he developed a crush on to deliver a pillow to his hotel room while they were traveling together on Today business.

“There is such shame with Matt Lauer not liking you,” one ex-employee explained. “I did this special with him and we are traveling and I had a cold sore on my lip and I heard him say to Bryant Gumbel, ‘She has this really ugly cold sore on her lip,’ like that was something to be ashamed of. He was just really cruel.”

“There were a lot of consensual relationships, but that’s still a problem because of the power he held,” a former Today producer told Variety.

“He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.”

However, as RadarOnline.com reported, Lauer was eventually exposed after a woman, who has not yet gone public, came forward with detailed allegations against the journalist.

“I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing,” said the first accuser’s lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld, in a statement.

NBC released their own statement on the scandal, noting why they chose to fire Lauer from his $25 million-a-year gig.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andy Lack, NBC News president, revealed in a letter to employees.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

