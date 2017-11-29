Lawyer For Matt Lauer Harassment Accuser Applauds NBC For Firing Anchor

The woman accusing fired NBC anchor Matt Lauer of sexual misconduct isn’t talking — but her lawyer is!

Ari Wilkenfeld, a civil rights lawyer with the Washington D.C. firm Wilkenfeld, Herendeen & Atkinson, has issued a statement to the New York Times concerning his client’s allegations.

“My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Departments at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours,” said Wilkenfeld. “Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

“While I am encouraged by NBC’s response to date,” continued the attorney, “I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing.”

According to the paper, the accuser is not yet ready to reveal herself publicly.

As Radar reported, Lauer, 59, was axed after a coworker filed a “detailed” complaint about the Today show host’s alleged behavior.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andy Lack, NBC News president, revealed in a letter to employees.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

