Secret Affairs & Divorce Threats! Inside Matt & Annette Lauer’s Tortured Marriage

Matt Lauer has been married to Annette Roque for almost 20 years, but that certainly has never stopped him from having his own womanizing fun on the side! Years before his alleged victim came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct, the sleazy former NBC host was caught sexting, flirting and reportedly even sleeping around with other women! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more about Lauer's tortured marriage

After Lauer got engaged to Roque, he was rumored to have had a steamy affair with married Jessica Thorman. The woman's marriage ended after her husband found out about her relationship with Lauer, The National ENQUIRER reported in 2008. Once he finally married Roque, pals close to the couple told GLOBE that they had gone from "lovingly finishing each other's sentences to openly bickering over just about everything." Photo credit: Getty Images

A few years into their marriage, a paranoid and depressed Roque worried friends when she began losing massive amounts of weight. A doctor who did not treat the star spouse told GLOBE in 2007 that it looked like she was much too thin for her height. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"I heard that Matt had an extramarital affair with gorgeous Natalie, and he's the father of one of her kids. Everyone's buzzing that the boy looks just like him," an insider told National ENQUIRER in 2012 Photo credit: Getty Images

"Matt was shocked and now he's struggling to keep the marriage going," a pal of the TV star told GLOBE the time of the divorce scandal. Roque allegedly kicked Lauer out in 2006 later to reconcile for only 7 years and kick him out again in 2014! As The National ENQUIRER reported, the host allegedly began living alone in his NYC apartment in the summer of 2014, while his wife and three kids stayed in their Long Island home. "It's a trainwreck of a marriage," said an insider at the time. The pal added that the two had been wrapped up in "a loveless marriage" for years and were only trying to remain civil for the sake of their children. Photo credit: Getty Images

The same year, Lauer was spotted on a romantic yacht ride with a mystery blonde. Roque reportedly showed him the photos, saying she was tired of his shenanigans, while he claimed he had done nothing wrong. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Long before the two were leading separate lives, sources close to Lauer told Star that he privately admitted he and Roque had "little in common" anymore. Other than their shared interested in the children, their relationship was reportedly strictly business – as Lauer's network did not want him to embarrass them with a scandalous divorce. Photo credit: Getty Images