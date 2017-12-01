Matt’s Ex-Wife Tells All On Sexual Assault Claims: He Told Her ‘None Of It Was True’

Matt Lauer was fired from the TODAY Show for inappropriate actions with various women but his ex-wife spoke out and said he told her “none of it was true” after RadarOnline.com approached her about the serious sexual allegations on November 21 — eight days before his dismissal.

Nancy Alspaugh, who was married to Lauer from 1981 to 1988, told Radar exclusively that her ex was “charming,” when confronted with details about his alleged workplace harassment history.

“I’m very friendly with him, and I don’t know anything about these accusations,” Lauer’s ex said. She said she and the disgraced talk show host had recently reconnected.

Alspaugh told Radar that she was unaware of allegations of sexual harassment against him while at the Peacock Network. “[NBC] was after my time, I don’t know if he’s aware there’s anything coming out.”

Lauer was fired on November 28 by NBC.

Alspaugh told Entertainment Tonight she was “shocked” by the allegations after Radar provided her with detailed information before the news was published.

“I was shocked because he’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job. He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

Lauer’s ex said she contacted him after Radar revealed the details of the allegations against him to her and he flatly denied them to her.

“[I spoke to him] a week ago. I called him to let him know that a reporter had shown up at my door and was saying that some things were going to be coming out,” Alspaugh told ET.

“When I called him, he thanked me for the call…and he said of course none of it was true. Whatever they were going to come out with was fabricated…I think he was blindsided by the whole thing.”

Two more women came forward on November 29 after Lauer was fired, with one telling the New York Times he summoned her to his office, locked the door from a button on his desk and sexually assaulted her. She claimed she passed out during the incident. She told the paper she didn’t report the assault because she felt ashamed.

“I never saw him as a power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way,” Alspaugh told ET about her ex-husband.. “I want to get out the fact that he made a contribution to my nonprofit, that he helped me when my husband died…The selfless, giving part of him, which people tend to forget whenever this kind of a situation comes up. He would give you the shirt off his back if you really needed it. He did that for everybody.”

Alspaugh’s husband passed away last year and she told Radar: “[Lauer] has been good to me.”

She told Radar about their history together. “We were married for seven years, we met working, I was his producer. He was charming and wonderful, he still is.”

Lauer apologized on November 30, releasing a statement that said: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Savannah Guthrie read the message from Lauer on the TODAY show. “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

