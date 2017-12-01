Show Me The Money! Matt Lauer’s Top-Secret $30 Million Payout With NBC Revealed

Just one day after NBC’s bombshell firing of Matt Lauer, the disgraced former Today show anchor’s lawyers are said to be scrambling to get him a whopping $50 million payout.

As readers know, NBC fired Lauer, 59, after receiving various complaints about his sexual acts from female employees. One woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office. She said he forced her to have sex with him on a chair, locked the door and left her passed out on the floor, alone. She allegedly woke up with her pants off and had to seek help from Lauer’s assistant, who took her to the nurse.

Sources reveal to Page Six lawyers for Lauer, who still has a year-and-a-half left of his $20 million contract, are working on at least getting him paid out through the remainder of his original agreement with the network.

“They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract,” an informant close to the situation dished to the outlet.

Meanwhile, another production snitch reveals, “There is no way Matt is getting paid. There has been an irrevocable breach of Matt’s contract, there is a moral clause that says if he brings the company into disrepute — which he clearly has — NBC can terminate his employment immediately without pay and they do not have to pay out his contract.”

As Radar revealed earlier today, Lauer was spotted exchanging what appeared to be legal papers with a mystery man in the Hamptons on Thursday.

Lauer filed a public apology Thursday morning saying that he was deeply “embarrassed and ashamed,” of his sick actions towards his female colleagues. He claimed that while some of the things said about him were lies or exaggerations, “there is enough truth in these stories” to make him realize the severity of his inappropriate actions.

