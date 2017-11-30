Matt Lauer CAUGHT Hiding Out In The Hamptons Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Matt Lauer was just spotted for the first time since his sexual harassment scandal – in the Hamptons! The sleazy former NBC anchor was seen strolling near his wife Annette Roque’s home, one day after RadarOnline.com caught him escaping his NYC apartment. He was even wearing his wedding ring! Click was just spotted for the first time since his sexual harassment scandal – in the Hamptons! The sleazy former NBC anchor was seen strolling near his wife Annette Roque’s home, one day after RadarOnline.com caught him escaping his NYC apartment. He was even wearing his wedding ring! Click through to see the shocking photos. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Matt Lauer may be trying to hide out amid his sexual harassment scandal, but the former TODAY show host was just photographed exchanging papers with a mystery man in East Hampton! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The man appeared to be a lawyer and was seen sternly talking to Lauer on the side of the road. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The two got out of their cars and exchanged documents before driving away separately. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar readers know, Lauer, 59, filed a public apology this Thursday morning saying that he was deeply “embarrassed and ashamed,” of his sick actions towards his female colleagues. He claimed that while some of the things said about him were lies or exaggerations, “there is enough truth in these stories” to make him realize the severity of his inappropriate actions. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Savannah Guthrie and NBC fired Lauer after receiving various complaints about his sexual acts from female employees. Co-anchorsand Hoda Kotb voiced their sadness over the matter, saying they were shocked and “heartbroken.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

His statement came after a woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office. She said he forced her to have sex with him on a chair, locked the door and left her passed out on the floor, alone. She allegedly woke up with her pants off and had to seek help from Lauer’s assistant, who took her to the nurse. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Two women also said he had exposed himself in front of them, with one adding that he became angry and “reprimanded” her when she refused to engage in sexual intercourse. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Various NBC employees supported the women who came forward to accuse Lauer, claiming they had complained about his inappropriate behavior before, but no actions had been taken. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Ever since his sex scandal came to light, Matt Lauer has been spending time with his family in his wife’s Hampton’s house. While Roque retracted her divorce documents after their 2004 feud, the two have been leading separate lives for years, and who knows how Lauer’s latest drama will impact their relationship! Photo credit: INSTAR Images