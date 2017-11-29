Matt Lauer Escapes New York To Begin Apology Tour

Matt Lauer has some explaining to do!

Lauer, who was fired from his high-paying job as anchor of NBC’s Today show after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, has fled his luxury New York City apartment.

The reason? Lauer headed north after his unceremonious ouster to see his 16-year-old son Jack in prep school, so they could discuss what had happened.

“Matt’s first thought was that he needed to explain this to his son Jack in person, as it would be far more painful for him to read about it in the press and online,” a source told Page Six. “Matt drove out to Jack’s prep school this morning.”

Lauer, 59, is very close to his eldest son, and, after their visit, he will reportedly also sit down with his daughter Romy, 14, and 11-year-old son Thijs at the family’s home in the Hamptons.

Meanwhile, Lauer’s beleaguered wife Annette has yet to comment on her husband’s world crumbling around them.

As Radar reported, the couple has had their share of personal challenges over the course of their 20-year marriage, culminating with Annette filing for divorce in September 2006, only to withdraw the lawsuit a month later.

In court papers obtained by Radar, Annette claimed she suffered “cruel and inhumane” treatment at the hands of the fallen news anchor, who, she added, had demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility” toward her.

