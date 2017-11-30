Shocking New Claim: Matt Lauer Summoned Woman To His Office For Sex

Two more women have come forward to accuse Matt Lauer of sexual harassment after he was fired by NBC, with one claiming he summoned her to his office and had sex with her.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lauer was dumped by the network on Tuesday night for inappropriate behavior with a woman, who had confronted executives with a lawyer about her ordeal.

NBC received two more complaints against Lauer after he was fired, The New York Times has revealed.

PHOTOS: Matt Lauer All Over Mystery Woman — Right Under His Wife’s Nose!

“One complaint came from a former employee who said Mr. Lauer had summoned her to his office in 2001 and then had sex with her,” the shocking report detailed.

“She felt helpless because she didn’t want to lose her job,” noted the Times of the woman, who chose to remain anonymous.

She reportedly told her husband about what happened. They separated and later divorced. She also told a friend about the encounter five years ago.

PHOTOS: Sexting, Cheating & Bad Behavior: Inside Matt Lauer’s Most Shocking Sex Scandals

NBC released a new statement on Wednesday evening. “We can say unequivocally, that, prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct.”

The new accuser said that the network’s human resources department contacted her on Wednesday.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.