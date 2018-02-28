‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Calls Off Engagement To Winner — To Date Runner-Up!

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk has called off his engagement! Us Weekly has reported the reality star dumped his fiancée to date his runner-up!

“There’s a huge weight being the Bachelor and making the right choices and not regretting those choices,” the race car driver told host Chris Harrison during the Women Tell All special. “And I think that is something that I struggled with, being logical. But, then again, it’s like, you do have to follow your heart.”

“If I could rewind time and redo things as the Bachelor, I would, honestly,” Luyendyk, 36, continued. “I know people always say, ‘No regrets.’ But I have regrets.”

RadarOnline.com has learned the controversial Bachelor proposed to the show finalist on the season finale, only to dump her weeks later, and fly to his runner-up’s home to confess his love for her.

“Arie had a change of heart,” a show insider told Us. “He began to think he’d picked the safer option.”

In an interview with the publication, Arie Luyendyk also said: “The finale is going to be very interesting for fans to watch. It’s been an experience I’ll remember forever. It’s going to be fun for me to watch back.”

An insider revealed that while he has “super happy” with the show winner for about two months, “He realized who he really wanted to be with and really loved. He just couldn’t stop thinking about the other woman.”

When he dumped his former fiancée, he “wasn’t sympathetic or even nice” and she was completely “shocked.”

He then begged the runner-up to take him back, and she did. They are now in a relationship, and taking things slow.

Looks like contestant Becca M was right, after all!

Will he end up with Becca Kufrin or Lauren Burnham? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Bachelor finale airs on Monday, March 5 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

