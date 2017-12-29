Arie Luyendyk Jr. is handing out roses on The Bachelor to find his future wife, but he has to watch out for thorns! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the contestants’ most shocking scandals.
Watch Out, Arie! ‘The Bachelor’ Contestants’ Most Shocking Scandals Exposed
Arie Luyendyk Jr. is handing out roses on The Bachelor to find his future wife, but he has to watch out for thorns! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the contestants’ most shocking scandals.
In a citation obtained from the Boise Police Department, Krystal Nielson, who goes by the last name Pallesen in the court docs, was hit with a citation for illegal consumption when cops busted her with a Coors Light beer on June 9, 2006. Nielson attended eight hours of alcohol education and was ordered to pay fines.
But the trouble didn’t stop there. On February 8, 2008, she was hit with a second citation for illegal consumption of alcohol when she was 20 years old. She pled guilty to the charge. She was sentenced to one-year probation, ordered to attend eight hours of alcohol abuse classes and pay fines. Her driving privileges were suspended for 90 days.
In a lawsuit obtained from Circuit Court of Palm Beach County, Ashley Luebke was sued for injuring a man in a car accident on November 9, 2010. “Ashley Luebke negligently and carelessly operating and/or maintaining her motor vehicle so as to cause it to collide with a motor vehicle owned and operated by [Plaintiff],” the complaint read. She was sued for $40,000. In Luebke’s response, she accused the Plaintiff of failing to wear his seatbelt during the accident. The case was later dismissed after the parties reached a settlement.
Although Luyendyk Jr.’s contestants have scandals, should they be the ones worried? On October 23, 2008, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, following too closely and unsafe lane change. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered he was driving with a suspended license. “I asked Luyendyk if he knew anything about his driver’s license being suspended,” the police report read. “Luyendyk replied, ‘Yes I did, but I took care of it.’” Luyendyk then handed him court paper work stating the suspension had been satisfied from the City of Scottsdale. But, it was still suspended because he had not reinstated his license with the Motor Vehicle Department. He pled guilty to one count of driving while license suspended.
Luyendyk Jr. also has a controversial dating history. Courtney Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik’s season of 'The Bachelor,' accused him of cheating on her. The reality stars began dating a week after her split from Flajnik. When she received backlash for moving on so fast, she ended the romance. But when she changed her mind a day later and told him she would attend a concert with him, he told her it “wasn’t a good idea.” “He’d flown in another girl to take to the show and because he just couldn’t help it Arie posted pictures of them,” she wrote. “He was dating this woman the entire time we were together. He’d often see both of us on the same day.”
Which scandal do you think is the most shocking? Tell us in the comments!
