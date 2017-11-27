Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Busted For Alcohol-Related Offense!

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s possible future wife loves to party! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal The Bachelor contestant Rebecca Kufrin was hit with a summons for underage drinking!

In a complaint obtained from the Blue Earth County District Court in Minnesota, Kufrin, 27, received a summons for “underage consumption” on January 17, 1990.

Kufrin pled guilty to the misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay at least $431 in fines.

Reality Steve was the first to report that Kufrin, who is a Senior Account Executive at a technology PR firm, will appear on the upcoming series.

Luyendyk has had his own run-ins with the law. On October 23, 2008, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, following too closely and unsafe lane change.

“The vehicle immediately changed lanes into the number one lane without signaling to the surrounding traffic,” the reporting officer wrote in the report obtained from the Scottsdale Police Department. “The traffic in the number one lane had to brake in order to avoid colliding with the vehicle or other traffic because he didn’t leave enough room between himself and the traffic in the number one lane before merging.

During the traffic stop, the officer discovered he was driving with a suspended license.

“I asked Luyendyk if he knew anything about his driver’s license being suspended,” the report read. “Luyendyk replied, ‘Yes I did, but I took care of it.’”

Luyendyk then handed him court paper work stating the suspension had been satisfied from the City of Scottsdale. But, it was still suspended because he had not reinstated his license with the Motor Vehicle Department.

When he couldn’t provide proof from the Motor Vehicle Department, he was placed under arrest.

He pled guilty to one count of driving while license suspended.

