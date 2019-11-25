Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Take That, Scooter! Taylor Swift Strips Off Shirt With Album Names From Old Record Label Singer taunts her enemies including Braun at the American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift stripped off her old problems!

The 29-year-old singer sent a huge diss to her old record label at the American Music Awards, and RadarOnline.com has video and photos from the epic snub.

Swift accepted the Artist of the Decade performance by performing a six-song medley of her biggest hits – but it was her outfit that sent the biggest message amid her bitter feud with her old label.

She was wearing a white men’s button-down shirt that had the names of her first albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation in bold black letters.

After she sang “The Man” from her new album, Lover, she stripped off the shirt and tossed it away, revealing only a gold sparkly bodysuit.

The message was loud and clear to Big Machine Records label owner Scott Borchetta. who sold her music to her nemesis, record exec Scooter Braun.

After shaking off her shirt, Swift performed a medley of her old songs including “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and her new song, “Lover.”

In her acceptance speech Swift didn’t mention the two men, but referenced her battle to own her own music.

“All anyone wants is to create something that lasts. Whatever it is in life,” she said.

At the end of the night Swift won the Artist of the Year award, and thanked her fans.

“The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and just like the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life ,” Swift said, while still wearing her gold bodysuit with a pink and gold silk cape.

“A lot have not been public,” she said of her troubles.

“I want to thank you for being the thing that has been a constant. This industry is really weird,” she confessed.

“You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or don’t like you but the people that like you are the ones that you will never forget.”

As fans screamed out “We love you,” she thanked the people who had been there “for 15 years of doing this. This year for me has been a lot. It’s been a lot of good and a lot of complicated. Thank you so much for being there and for caring.”

Scroll through the gallery to watch Swift’s big diss and to see her throwing shade all night long at the 2019 American Music Awards.