The hottest singers will attend the American Music Awards this Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony could be the most controversial ever as Taylor Swift is feuding with her former record label over her upcoming AMA performance — and in what’s sure to be an awkward encounter, both Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez will sing separately on stage. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Swift claimed that her former label Big Machine, controlled by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, has prohibited her from performing any of her classic hits during this year’s AMAs.

“It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show,” Swift wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 14.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” Although Big Machine Label Group made a statement this week that the company and Dick Clark Productions had reached an agreement that would allow Swift to perform a medley of her old hits on the show, Dick Clark Productions has denied that.

A statement read, “At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards. Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.” With the ultimate outcome of Swift’s dispute still in doubt, what is clear is that ex-lovers Bieber and Gomez will come face-to-face for the first time since their bitter 2018 breakup. Bieber went on to marry Hailey Baldwin. Past AMA shows have offered tons of drama, including Kanye West storming out after he lost an award to country star Gretchen Wilson, Pink scowling at a Christina Aguilera performance, and Adam Lambert simulating sex during a song.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on what’s previously gone down at the awards ceremony celebrating American music.