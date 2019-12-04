Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Southern Charm’ Delay: Inside Cast's Desperate Efforts To Earn Money As Show Put On Hold Paychecks stopped during search for fresh faces after Thomas Ravenel’s firing.

No show, no money!

The cast members of Southern Charm are usually able to spend lavishly before the Christmas holiday, flush with cash from the season they just filmed, but their worlds were thrown into turmoil after the show was put on hold until 2020.

As Radar exclusively revealed, the Bravo series’ filming is delayed until January as producers searched for new cast members to bring the drama that went away when Thomas Ravenel was fired.

“The cast has been told that filming will start next year, which is almost six months later than they usually start,” the insider confirmed to Radar.

“This means that they won’t start receiving paychecks until cameras start rolling.”

As producers went on the hunt for fresh faces for Southern Charm, the reality show veterans were left to beg their fans to buy their products online as their salaries were delayed along with filming.

Cameran Eubanks, Patricia Altschul, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover were each paid $5,000 when they headed to New York City in November to attend BravoCon, an insider confirmed to Radar exclusively.

But that was the only money rolling in from the network as filming was delayed.

Kathryn was clearly feeling the cash crunch, as she recently moved out of her $8,000 a month rented apartment after Season 6 wrapped.

While battling Thomas for custody of their children, she was busy touting her new furniture line, named “Kensie and Saint.”

Eternal bachelor Shep Rose was promoting his Shep Gear line, which included $30 t-shirts and $32 baseball caps.

Wealthy Patricia Altschul, for whom money was no issue, was living her best life while the show struggled to find new cast members to replace Thomas, going on a luxurious vacation in Rome and sharing the snaps on her Instagram page.

