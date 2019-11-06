Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Southern Charm' Crisis: Filming Delayed Amid Kathryn & Thomas' Custody Bombshell Dennis ordered to have nanny supervise all visits with her children!

Southern Charm filming is delayed amid Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s custody bombshell, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Bravo is searching for new cast members and there are just not any story lines that they really want to cover right now,” an insider snitched about the status of the show.

“None of the cast members are filming,” the source said about Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo.

“The drama just wasn’t there last season and the show is in trouble,” the insider spilled.

As Radar readers know, Thomas was fired from Southern Charm after being hit with several claims of sexual assault. He sued the network and production company to stop Kathryn from discussing their personal issues on the show.

Kathryn remains on Southern Charm but was hit with a legal blow in her custody battle with Thomas.

A shocking court ruling ordered that Kathryn, 28, must have a nanny supervise all of her visitation time with Kensie and Saint, the children she shares with ex-Southern Charm star Thomas, AllAboutTheTea.com first reported.

According to court documents, Kathryn has been ordered to have a nanny supervise all of her visitation time with her daughter and son.

“As is addressed specifically hereafter, Father shall be responsible for payment of a nanny who shall assist Mother during Mother’s time with the children,” AllAboutTheTea.com reported.

“Mother agrees that she will employ a nanny as soon as possible who shall assist Mother during her time with the children from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on school days, provided, however, that Mother shall not need to employ a nanny on Thursdays during the academic year 2019-2020 because Mother does not pick up the children until school recesses on Thursdays,” the explosive documents stated.

Kathryn and Thomas’ ex nanny, Dawn Ledwell, sued him claiming he sexually assaulted her. Thomas and Dawn reached a $125,000 settlement in the case – he agreed to pay her $45,000 attorney’s fees and make an $80,000 donation in her name to the charitable organization, People Against Rape, according to the documents filed on Oct. 4, 2019 and obtained by Radar.

Thomas is the primary custodian of Kensie and Saint, while he shares joint legal custody with Kathryn.

