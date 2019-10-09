Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not so charming.

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel paid his ex-nanny who accused of him sexual assault $125,000 to settle their lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The former Bravo star and Dawn Ledwell were locked in a vicious legal battle after she claimed he attacked her when she was working for him taking care of his young children.

Ravenel agreed to pay Ledwell’s $45,000 attorney’s fees and make an $80,000 donation in her name to the charitable organization, People Against Rape, according to the documents filed on Oct. 4, 2019.

The Blast first reported the settlement news.

In the documents obtained by Radar, Ravenel explained his side of the incident that took place on January 25, 2015.

“My friends and I had dinner and drinks. I do not recall exactly how much alcohol I drank that night, but by my recollection, I was intoxicated upon my return home,” he claimed in the court documents.

“When I returned home, I made an unwelcome advance toward Dawn, which she rebuffed. Instead, she helped me upstairs to my room, offered me a back rub, and then left,” the ex Bravolebrity admitted.

Ravenel described when Ledwell left his employment.

“At the end of 2015 after Kathryn [Dennis] had given birth to her second child, when she and I briefly reconciled, I believe we needed more than one nanny to assist us. I did not communicate this particularly deftly to Dawn, and this caused a rift between us but ultimately became irreconcilable and resulted in her ending her employment with me.”

He explained that he realized how Ledwell viewed the incident.

“It was around this time but I first became aware that Dawn perceived my unwelcome advance as an assault. I did not intentionally assault her, I did apologize to her, and I offered her a severance payment and asked that she signed a non-disparagement agreement, both of which she declined.”

Ravenel continued in the documents obtained by Radar.

“I reiterate that I have never intentionally sexually assaulted anyone, I also acknowledge that by making an unwelcome advance to Dawn in my home, while she was babysitting my daughter, I behaved inproperly and caused her immediate and lasting emotional distress. I unqualifiedly apologize for having done so. She has asked that rather than pay any money to her and settlement of her claims, I make a donation in her name to the charity of her choice, and I have gladly done so.”

Radar broke the news that Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm after the claims of sexual assault became public.

He confirmed that he was not invited back on the show in his custody battle, court documents obtained by Radar stated.