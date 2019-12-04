Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Southern Charm’ Crisis: Filming On Hold Amid New Cast Search ‘Producers are desperate’ for drama after Thomas Ravenel’s exit.

Southern Charm is under crisis!

Filming for the popular Bravo show has been delayed until January amid a desperate search for new cast members, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“The producers of Southern Charm put the show on hold until they can find fresh faces,” an insider snitched to Radar.

“Filming usually starts in the fall but nothing is happening until January,” the source confirmed about the show that currently stars Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler–Smith, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Chelsea Meissner, Naomi Olindo and Eliza Limehouse.

“Without Thomas [Ravenel] they need the drama to come back,” the insider added.

Radar readers were the first to know that Thomas, 57, was fired from Southern Charm after he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual assault.

His absence was sorely felt during Season 6 of the show as his baby mama Kathryn Dennis starred in it without their children, Kensie and Saint.

The source told Radar that there was a scheme to still capture the drama of Thomas and Kathryn’s toxic relationship.

“Southern Charm producers are desperate. They reached out to some of Thomas’ relatives about being on the next season,” the insider said, adding that “Thomas’ first cousin, Lee Ravenel, was approached to be on the show, but he declined.”

Producers were searching for ways to have Thomas and Kathryn’s infamous bad blood back on the show after he was fired and filed a lawsuit demanding that his kids stay off the Bravo set, and that his baby mama not talk ill of him in front of the cameras.

“They want stories about Thomas and his children from a family point of view,” the source spilled to Radar. “But this seemed like a stretch and people are saying no.”

