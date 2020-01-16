Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Southern Charm' Crisis! Filming Delayed Again Amid Thomas Ravenel & Kathryn Dennis Romance Rumors

Southern Charm crisis!

Filming for Bravo’s hit show about the wild lifestyle of a group of friends in Charleston, South Carolina has been delayed again, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Cameras are going to start rolling the first week in February and go through May,” an insider told Radar about the schedule for the show that usually filmed in the late fall and wrapped by Christmas.

A source previously told Radar the show would begin filming in January 2020, but production was delayed for another few weeks.

“The producers have been working hard to find new cast members to film with the returning stars,” the insider dished.

The crisis began when Thomas Ravenel was fired from the show after multiple allegations of sexual assault were exposed.

“Replacing the drama that came with Thomas has been difficult,” the source told Radar.

He and his baby mama, Kathryn Dennis, were photographed together at a party on January 11, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance between the couple that share children Kensie and Saint.

He quickly shot down the claims, telling AllAboutTheTea.com, “Nothing is happening between Kathryn and I. We are not dating again and never will. I attended a James Bond themed party Saturday night. I saw her and was pulled into the photo. Nothing less, nothing more.”

Their relationship woes had been a central theme on Southern Charm, but without Thomas the producers struggled to find drama for filming.

“Bravo is searching for new cast members and there are just not any story lines that they really want to cover right now,” a source previously told Radar exclusively.

“The drama just wasn’t there last season and the show is in trouble,” the source told Radar.

