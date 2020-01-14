Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Southern Love! Kathryn Dennis & Thomas Ravenel ‘On Really Good Terms’ After Custody Battle The exes’ co-parenting relationship ‘grew into something more’ source says.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel appear to be back on good terms!

The former lovers sparked rumors of a rekindled romance on Monday, January 14, when the Southern Charm star, 28, posted a shot of her standing next to Ravenel, 57, at a party.

PEOPLE later confirmed the exes are getting cozy again.

“Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together,” a source told the publication. “They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more.”

“She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now,” the insider added.

According to the source, their reunion was inevitable.

“They’ve always still loved each other, no matter what they were going through. They have this very magnetic relationship,” the source continued. “It’s like they’re drawn to each other. Whenever they’re in a room, the way they look at each other, they’ve always had this crazy love.”

Though Dennis and Ravenel are “in a very good place” right now, with their “up and down” relationship, that has potential to change.

When asked by a fan if they’re back together, Dennis denied dating rumors, saying: “No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Dennis and Ravenel called it quits in 2016. Following their split, they spent three years going back and forth in court to determine the custody arrangements for their two children. They eventually settled on joint custody and have since maintained a great co-parenting relationship. They spent the holidays together, and as Radar exclusively reported, the “kids are thriving” as a result of their amicable relationship.