Warring exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel celebrated Christmas together amid her Southern Charm filming crisis.

The Bravolebrities went through a nasty custody battle throughout 2019, arguing over their two children, Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3 but put their bitterness aside for the holiday.

Kathryn, 28, and Thomas, 57, watched as their offspring opened up all of their presents on December 25.

“Our faces,” Kathryn captioned a photograph showing Thomas sitting around focusing on the children and their gifts.

Thomas recently told RadarOnline.com exclusively about his co-parenting situation with Kathryn.

“I am happy a custody agreement has been reached,” he said on December 17. “The kids are thriving, and I’m pleased with it.”

Radar readers know that Kathryn was given a hefty raise for the upcoming season of Southern Charm, which was put on hold until January 2020.

She was given a bump to “$480,000 for the 16-episode season,” a source previously dished about her lucrative paycheck.

Producers were scrambling to create new story lines since Thomas’ departure from the hit series.

“Bravo is searching for new cast members and there are just not any story lines that they really want to cover right now,” an insider snitched.

“The drama just wasn’t there last season and the show is in trouble,” the source told Radar.

