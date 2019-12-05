Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cashing In! 'Southern Charm’ Stars Get Huge Raises Amid Filming Delay After Thomas Ravenel's Firing

Cashing In! 'Southern Charm’ Stars Get Huge Raises Amid Filming Delay After Thomas Ravenel's Firing

Cashing In! 'Southern Charm’ Stars Get Huge Raises Amid Filming Delay After Thomas Ravenel's Firing Bravolebrities raking in the big bucks for upcoming 'do or die’ season.

Cashing in on drama!

The Southern Charm stars are getting a huge raise amid the show’s filming delay, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The Bravolebrities are set to rake in the big bucks for the upcoming “do or die season,” as the show hit a crisis mode following Thomas Ravenel‘s firing.

According to an insider, the top four stars of the show were all given a raise of $5,000 per episode, which amounts to a whopping $80,000 raise for the upcoming 7th season of Southern Charm.

Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose and Craig Conover “are all making $480,000 for the 16 episode season,” the source dished to Radar.

Readers know the reality TV stars previously were pulling in a hefty $400,000 per season.

However, the insider snitched that producers of the hit show warned the cast about the strings tied to their raises.

“Season 7 is a do or die season for the show, they have to deliver,” the source said the stars were told.

Radar exclusively reported that Southern Charm filming was delayed until January 2020 as producers searched for fresh faces to fill the void left by Thomas’s firing.

“Without Thomas they need the drama to come back.”

Thomas, 57, was fired from Southern Charm after he was hit with allegations of sexual assault.

“Producers are desperate. They reached out to some of his relatives about being on the next season,” a source previously told Radar.

“Thomas’ first cousin, Lee Ravenel, was approached to be on the show, but he declined.”

Scroll through the gallery for more details about the Southern Charm stars’ huge raises amid the filming delay.