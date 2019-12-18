Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Southern Charm' Star Thomas Ravenel Says Kids Are 'Thriving' After Baby Mama Custody Battle Kathryn Dennis splits time with the children as Bravo filming delayed.

Daddy duty.

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel told RadarOnline.com exclusively that his children are “thriving” after his bitter custody battle with his baby mama Kathryn Dennis.

“I am happy acustody agreement has been reached,” the South Carolina native told Radar.

“The kids are thriving and I’m pleased with it,” he said about his children, Kensie and Saint. Thomas told Radar he was hopeful approaching the holiday season.

“I’m looking forward to brighter new year,” he said.

Kensie and Saint’s proud dad shared several snaps of the kids on his Instagram page after winning primary physical custody of them against their mother.

Kathryn and Thomas’ legal wranglings played out off-camera, as the judge in their case ruled that the children were not allowed to appear on Bravo’s Southern Charm.

Since his split from his bad news girlfriend Ashley Jacobs, Thomas has been on his own and bragged about his parenting skills.

“Kids all ready for school,” Thomas captioned a photo of his daughter in pink and his son in a big blue coat. “And as unbelievable as it sounds I get them ready all by myself and I feel I’m getting good at it but I think it’s time Saint got some cuter clothes🙃.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Southern Charm filming was delayed until next year as the show’s producers tried to find fresh faces for new drama.

“Filming usually starts in the fall but nothing is happening until January,” the source confirmed about the show that currently stars Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Chelsea Meissner, Naomi Olindo and Eliza Limehouse.

“Without Thomas they need the drama to come back.”

Despite mom remaining on the show, the court ordered that Kensie and Saint were forbidden from watching Southern Charm until they were in their teens.

“The parties shall use their best efforts to not expose the minor children to age-inappropriate/violent conduct, language, TV, videos, movies, books, or materials of any kind. This restraint specifically prohibits either parent from granting the children permission to watch any episode or reunion show of Southern Charm. This restraint expires on each child’s 13 birthday,” the documents said.

