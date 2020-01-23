Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Evil: Conrad Roy’s Aunt Says Michelle Carter Had 'No Remorse' Before Early Release From Prison

Evil: Conrad Roy’s Aunt Says Michelle Carter Had 'No Remorse' Before Early Release From Prison ‘It was very painful,’ she says of the case against Teen Text Killer.

“His life mattered.”

Conrad Roy’s family spoke out exclusively to RadarOnline.com as Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter was set to be released early from prison.

Roy’s aunt, Rebecca Maki, revealed the pain that the family has been in for six years and the closure they were getting as Carter was leaving prison.

“We are all doing fine,” she explained via phone on Wednesday, hours before Carter was scheduled to exit the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Mass., where she had been held since Feb. 11, 2019.

“At this point it marks the end of a very long six years.”

Maki told Radar that they were not surprised that Carter was given nearly four months off of her sentence for “good behavior.”

“It has been explained by the District Attorney that this is the normal process. When an inmate doesn’t have any issues, they have time off. We expected that to happen.”

Radar broke the news that Carter was earning up to 10 days a month off of her 15-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter after she encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages. A judge deemed her actions “wanton and reckless,” but because she was only 17 at the time of the crime she was given a lighter sentence.

Maki revealed that she was present at the hearing when Carter asked for parole in late 2019.

“Her parole request was denied. I was pleased,” she told Radar. “Her comments did not seem sincere. She read a prepared statement. The reason why she wanted to get out of jail early, she said, was because she wanted to get treatment for her eating disorder.”

Roy’s aunt said Carter’s “emotions seemed contrived. She seemed more sad for her situation than remorseful. I doubted her sincerity when she said she was sorry for Conrad’s death.”

Maki continued: “She was really well coached. She kept repeating the same bullet points over and over. She did say statements of remorse, but it did not seem genuine.”

Maki explained to Radar how the family is dealing with Conrad’s 2014 suicide.

“I think the hardest part with the death of my nephew, who was so full of life and had so much going for him, was to find out that she was involved and really wanted him to die. It was so confusing.”

She said the legal proceedings were tough on the family. “It was very painful.”

While in court during the trial, Maki told Radar that the most difficult day was when evidence photos showed Roy deceased in his truck.

“It was the worst experience ever. It was like getting punched in the face seeing the crime scene photos.”

However, Maki told Radar that the family had turned the tragedy into community help.

“Our family has become advocates for suicide prevention. We have participated in fundraisers and Conrad’s dad ran the Boston Marathon and raised over $30,000. A bench in his honor was recently installed at the light house near our home.”

“We hope that maybe other lives will be saved knowing this other story,” Maki told Radar. “You hope that only good can come from it at this point.”

Scroll through the gallery for more exclusive details about Conrad Roy’s family’s efforts to keep his memory alive as Michelle Carter is released early from prison.