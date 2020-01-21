Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter has just two days left of her sentence, earning early release from prison for “good behavior,” and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about her final days behind bars.

According to Bristol County Sheriff Spokesman Jonathan Darling, “She will be released just like all of the other inmates that are released that day. It is generally between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on who is picking her up and when.”

Darling told Radar Carter made “no special requests for her release and did not request to leave through a different exit from the prison.”

He also told Radar that no special accommodations were made for her transportation from the notorious prison that once housed Aaron Hernandez. She would be picked up by someone personally, not in a law enforcement vehicle, Darling said.

Radar broke the news that Carter was earning time off for her original release date of May 5, 2020, earning up to 10 days a month for “good behavior,” after her guilty conviction for encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide.

Darling confirmed Carter would be released on January 23.

While behind bars, Carter was a “model prisoner,” he told Radar.

“She has never had a fight. She takes classes and works at a job in the prison. She is polite to staff, volunteers and other inmates,” he previously said.

“She has been no problem at all.”

Carter’s actions with her boyfriend Roy were what landed her in prison. She was sentenced to 15-months in prison after her guilty conviction of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide death of her boyfriend and entered prison in February 2019.

Evidence presented in court included over 20,000 text messages they exchanged where she encouraged him to kill himself.

“You’re so hesistant [sic] because you keep overthinking it and pushing it off. You just need to do it Conrad. The more you push it off, the more it will eat at you,” Carter texted to Roy on July 12, 2014 as he wavered in his decision to kill himself.

“I think he just killed himself,” Carter wrote in a text message to her friend Samantha Boardman when she stopped hearing back from Roy on the day that he died.

“Sam he just called me and there was a loud noise like a motor and I heard moaning like someone was in pain and he wouldn’t answer when I said his name I stayed on the phone for like 20 mins that’s all I heard,” Carter wrote to her friend on the night of Roy’s death.

She was only 17 when Roy died, a factor the judge took into account when sentencing her to only 15 months for her “wanton and reckless” behavior in the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours everyday.

