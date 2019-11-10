Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Teacher, 63, Who Allegedly Had Sex With Underage Student Kills Husband & Herself Health class instructor Emma Ogle's story has reportedly ended in bloody deaths.

Emma Neil Ogle, a North Carolina teacher who was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student, has committed a murder-suicide, according to police.

The 63-year-old teacher was believed to have killed her husband Michael Ogle on November 5, before she used her handgun to shoot herself.

Their bodies were discovered with bloodshot wounds to the head at about 8 am the following morning when cops responded to a call from concerned family members who noticed Michael hadn’t shown up to work at his flooring business.

“We are going with the murder-suicide,” Huntersville Police Department officer Odette Saglimbeni told PEOPLE. “She was facing some issues.”

A motive has not yet been determined, but is it believed the teacher’s recent charges may have been a contributing factor.

Ogle, who taught health at Charlotte’s Garinger High School, was arrested on October 31 on the following charges: having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

She had allegedly been dating the minor since last spring, but their sexual relationship only started in the summer, WSOC-TV reported.

Ogle was out on $10,000 bond when she allegedly committed the murder/suicide.

America has been shocked by a rash of cases of female teachers allegedly having sex with their students, most notably the notorious Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau case.

Investigators are looking through numbers evidence to see who Ogle was in contact with before she killed he“They are trying to figure out phone numbers to see who she was speaking with, but we aren’t ready to confirm that she made contact with somebody about what was going on,” Saglimbeni said. “We found various things she had written and that is what we are still trying to piece together.”