Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter To Now Be Released From Prison Over 2 Months Early In Boyfriend Suicide Case

Teen text killer Michelle Carter has been granted 10 more days of early release from prison for “good behavior,” RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Carter is serving a 15-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, with whom she exchanged over 20,000 text messages, many encouraging him to kill himself.

“She has earned 10 more days of good time and her estimated release date is now March 3, 2020,” Bristol County Sheriff Spokesman Jonathan Darling told Radar.

Radar previously reported that Carter had an original release date of May 5, 2020, but due to her good behavior, her sentence release date was changed to March 13, 2020.

She petitioned the Parole Board for an early release, but that was denied in Sept. 2019.

“Every month she can earn up to 10 days on good behavior,” Darling told Radar about Carter’s new release date.

“She’s been polite to staff and has been no problem at all,” Darling said about Carter’s conduct behind bars.

He told Radar that Carter will be given a special meal on Christmas, which is standard for all inmates incarcerated over the holidays.

The notorious prison, which once housed the late NFL killer Aaron Hernandez, does not have special holiday activities for the inmates.

Unlike the jail where Jodi Arias was held behind bars before her conviction, Carter would not be participating in any holiday singing contests, Darling told Radar.

“There are no special events for the inmates over Christmas.”

“On Christmas the inmates are given turkey or ham, the food staff makes them something special,” Darling said.

If you or anyone you know has thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, available 24 hours everyday.