Aaron Hernandez’s Paranoid Plot To Kill Male Stripper In Bid To Hide His Sexuality A former Marine details his salacious encounter with ‘affectionate’ football star.

Aaron Hernandez hatched a paranoid plot to kill a male stripper in a bid to hide his sexuality and his secrets, according to the new book Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.

The book tracks down a former Marine Corps member, Chad, who describes an encounter he had with Hernandez and his friends when he was working as a male stripper.

He describes how he was hired for a bachelorette party but when he arrived it was Hernandez and a number of his male friends who offered Chad $4,000 if he were to dance for them instead. Chad took the offer but became wary after he noticed a lot of the guys were doing drugs and carrying weapons.

After Hernandez became too affectionate with him and the party started to get out of hand, Chad left but was still owed $1,200 by Hernandez.

He then described how he got a call a few days later from Hernandez saying he wanted to make amends and pay him, so he recruited a friend and met him at his residence in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Upon his arrival, he left his friend in the car and went to the house. He described Hernandez’s behavior as weird as he led him to the basement of the property.

Once there, Chad could see more cocaine and noticed Hernandez was jumpy.

Describing the scene, Chad said: “We walk through the house, its super dark. The first thing I see is a coffee table [with] coke on it, a shotgun. We end up getting down to the basement.”

Chad was in the basement alongside Hernandez and his crew for around 20 minutes, when the disgraced NFL star started to seemed particularly jumpy and paranoid.

Upstairs his pals were outside talking with Chad’s friend — and then they made a chilling call to Hernandez in the basement.

Chad described: “[The call] has to be from the guy outside and he’s saying ‘Hey man this isn’t going to work. I’ve been talking to this kid, the situation is just way too hot — It’s not going to play out like we want it to.”

At this point Hernandez hits himself in the head while shouting “f**k” and argues with his associates some more before eventually pulling out an envelope and giving it to Chad.

Hernandez then told Chad: “If you don’t disappear, I’m going to make you disappear. Keep your mouth shut or I’m going to f***ing find you.”

Chad said he then left in a hurry and felt like he had narrowly escaped death.

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields is now available for purchase.