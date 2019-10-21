Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is celebrating turning 39 on October 21, but life hasn’t exactly been one big party for the reality star over the past year!

One day she’s fighting with her rapper husband, Kanye West, about where they should live or how she should dress.

The next, she’s battling her sister Kourtney, whom she’s growing further and further away from as the months go by.

And the trendy reality star’s even begun making major fashion faux pas when it comes to style.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Kim faced a firestorm after she decided to name her new shapewear line Kimono, which many fans found to be disrespectful.

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” said Kim, trying to make the controversy go away.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Kim’s more dramatic year ever as she marks another birthday.