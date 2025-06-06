'Predator' Vince McMahon Scores $250Million Payday From His One-Time Company as Ex-WWE Executive Vows to Help Accuser in Sex Abuse Case Against Shamed Former Wrestling Boss

It means he ended up getting rid of $250 million of his stake in TKO Group Holdings.

The deal was closed the previous day, with Endeavor – which owns a controlling stake in TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC – paying $158.32 per share.

McMahon's stock sale brings his total cash-out from TKO to more than $2billion since the formation of the company in 2023, following WWE’s merger with UFC.

He resigned from the board of TKO in January 2024 after facing allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

McMahon's departure from the company came shortly after a lawsuit was filed by 43-year-old former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused him and former executive John Laurinaitis, 62, of repeated sexual abuse and coercion under the guise of a professional relationship.