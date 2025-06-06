Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

'Predator' Vince McMahon Scores $250Million Payday From His One-Time Company as Ex-WWE Executive Vows to Help Accuser in Sex Abuse Case Against Shamed Former Wrestling Boss

Photo of Vince McMahon
Source: MEGA

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon has landed a $250million payday.

June 5 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vince McMahon has made a killing – as sex abuse allegations against him loom larger than ever.

The scandal-plagued former WWE CEO, 78, offloaded 1.579 million shares of TKO's Class A common stock to Endeavor Group Holdings in a private transaction, according to an SEC filing dated June 5, 2025, RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
wwe ronda rousey trash slimeball vince mcmahon sex assault allegations
Source: MEGA

McMahon has denied the claims and called them 'obscene made-up instances that never occurred.'

Article continues below advertisement

It means he ended up getting rid of $250 million of his stake in TKO Group Holdings.

The deal was closed the previous day, with Endeavor – which owns a controlling stake in TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC – paying $158.32 per share.

McMahon's stock sale brings his total cash-out from TKO to more than $2billion since the formation of the company in 2023, following WWE’s merger with UFC.

He resigned from the board of TKO in January 2024 after facing allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

McMahon's departure from the company came shortly after a lawsuit was filed by 43-year-old former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused him and former executive John Laurinaitis, 62, of repeated sexual abuse and coercion under the guise of a professional relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Connecticut where WWE is based, also named the company as a defendant and alleges McMahon orchestrated a cover-up using a $3million non-disclosure agreement.

McMahon has denied the claims, calling them "obscene made-up instances that never occurred."

Representatives for both Grant and Laurinaitis confirmed Laurinaitis had agreed to a confidential settlement and would now support Grant's ongoing legal efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Statements

Article continues below advertisement
vince mcmahon wife considered divorce before new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

McMahon ultimately resigned from the WWE following Grant’s lawsuit

In a joint statement, their lawyers said: "His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking."

Laurinaitis, who once wrestled under the name Johnny Ace and served as WWE's head of talent relations, is said to have provided evidence – even though the nature of it remains undisclosed.

The claims against Laurinaitis were formally dismissed on June 4 as part of the settlement, but the lawsuit continues against McMahon and the WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

A court filing confirmed the update, while McMahon's attorney Jessica Rosenberg maintained his denial – declaring: "Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant."

Grant, who began working for WWE in 2019 in the legal department before being transferred to Laurinaitis’ division, has claimed she was pressured into leaving her role and signing the multimillion-dollar NDA after enduring repeated abuse.

The lawsuit alleges McMahon failed to honor the full payment promised in the agreement, rendering it invalid.

A legal team for McMahon, WWE and Laurinaitis has filed motions to compel arbitration, citing clauses in Grant's NDA.

Those motions are currently pending.

Article continues below advertisement

The Allegations

Article continues below advertisement
vince mcmahon
Source: MEGA

McMahon built WWE into a global powerhouse after purchasing it in 1982.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Brian McKnight, Claude McKnight

Brian McKnight's 56th Birthday Marred by Family Drama and Defamation Lawsuit — Amid Pain Over Estranged Son Niko's Death

Photo of Luigi Mangione

'Killer' Luigi Mangione's Chilling Diary Entries Reveal Horrifying Reason For 'Targeting' UnitedHealthcare CEO — 'He Had It Coming'

Article continues below advertisement

McMahon, who built WWE into a global powerhouse after purchasing it in 1982, stepped down as CEO in 2022 during an internal investigation into misconduct claims after long-standing claims he was a sexual predator.

He later sold WWE to Endeavor in 2023, forming TKO.

Endeavor itself was taken private earlier this year in a $25 billion buyout led by Silver Lake.

Representatives for WWE have not commented on the new developments.

We have previously revealed graphic details of Grant's allegations against McMahon.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant alleged McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during a threesome, during her tenure at WWE from June 2019 to January 2022.

The lawsuit alleged: “(McMahon) repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people.”

Her disturbing lawsuit continued: "(McMahon) defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome (and) commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend (while McMahon) went to the bathroom to shower off."

Article continues below advertisement
wwe vince mcmahon federal investigation trafficking abuse allegations
Source: MEGA

McMahon got rid of $250 million of his stake in TKO Group Holdings.

According to Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted and sex-trafficked her "both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting" on WWE property and using WWE funding.

"I'm the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U," the disgraced WWE co-founder allegedly told his purported victim in a May 2020 text message.

McMahon ultimately resigned from the WWE following Grant’s lawsuit, which he claimed is "replete with lies."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.