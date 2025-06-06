'Predator' Vince McMahon Scores $250Million Payday From His One-Time Company as Ex-WWE Executive Vows to Help Accuser in Sex Abuse Case Against Shamed Former Wrestling Boss
Vince McMahon has made a killing – as sex abuse allegations against him loom larger than ever.
The scandal-plagued former WWE CEO, 78, offloaded 1.579 million shares of TKO's Class A common stock to Endeavor Group Holdings in a private transaction, according to an SEC filing dated June 5, 2025, RadarOnline.com.
It means he ended up getting rid of $250 million of his stake in TKO Group Holdings.
The deal was closed the previous day, with Endeavor – which owns a controlling stake in TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC – paying $158.32 per share.
McMahon's stock sale brings his total cash-out from TKO to more than $2billion since the formation of the company in 2023, following WWE’s merger with UFC.
He resigned from the board of TKO in January 2024 after facing allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.
McMahon's departure from the company came shortly after a lawsuit was filed by 43-year-old former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused him and former executive John Laurinaitis, 62, of repeated sexual abuse and coercion under the guise of a professional relationship.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Connecticut where WWE is based, also named the company as a defendant and alleges McMahon orchestrated a cover-up using a $3million non-disclosure agreement.
McMahon has denied the claims, calling them "obscene made-up instances that never occurred."
Representatives for both Grant and Laurinaitis confirmed Laurinaitis had agreed to a confidential settlement and would now support Grant's ongoing legal efforts.
The Statements
In a joint statement, their lawyers said: "His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking."
Laurinaitis, who once wrestled under the name Johnny Ace and served as WWE's head of talent relations, is said to have provided evidence – even though the nature of it remains undisclosed.
The claims against Laurinaitis were formally dismissed on June 4 as part of the settlement, but the lawsuit continues against McMahon and the WWE.
A court filing confirmed the update, while McMahon's attorney Jessica Rosenberg maintained his denial – declaring: "Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant."
Grant, who began working for WWE in 2019 in the legal department before being transferred to Laurinaitis’ division, has claimed she was pressured into leaving her role and signing the multimillion-dollar NDA after enduring repeated abuse.
The lawsuit alleges McMahon failed to honor the full payment promised in the agreement, rendering it invalid.
A legal team for McMahon, WWE and Laurinaitis has filed motions to compel arbitration, citing clauses in Grant's NDA.
Those motions are currently pending.
The Allegations
McMahon, who built WWE into a global powerhouse after purchasing it in 1982, stepped down as CEO in 2022 during an internal investigation into misconduct claims after long-standing claims he was a sexual predator.
He later sold WWE to Endeavor in 2023, forming TKO.
Endeavor itself was taken private earlier this year in a $25 billion buyout led by Silver Lake.
Representatives for WWE have not commented on the new developments.
We have previously revealed graphic details of Grant's allegations against McMahon.
Grant alleged McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during a threesome, during her tenure at WWE from June 2019 to January 2022.
The lawsuit alleged: “(McMahon) repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people.”
Her disturbing lawsuit continued: "(McMahon) defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome (and) commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend (while McMahon) went to the bathroom to shower off."
According to Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted and sex-trafficked her "both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting" on WWE property and using WWE funding.
"I'm the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U," the disgraced WWE co-founder allegedly told his purported victim in a May 2020 text message.
McMahon ultimately resigned from the WWE following Grant’s lawsuit, which he claimed is "replete with lies."