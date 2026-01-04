EXCLUSIVE: Why 2025 Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Most Horrific Year of Their Lives Together'

Harry's long-running security battle added further strain. In 2025, he lost his legal challenge against the U.K. Home Office to reinstate automatic police protection.

Under the current arrangement, security is assessed case by case, with 30 days' notice required for U.K. visits. Harry has said he does not feel it is safe to bring his children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to Britain without armed protection.

After the ruling, he told the BBC the dispute had caused his father, King Charles, 77, to stop speaking to him, describing the situation as an "establishment stitch up."

Relations thawed slightly later in the year when Harry and Charles met privately for tea at Clarence House. But tensions with his brother, Prince William, 43, remain unresolved.

One communications expert said Harry's Remembrance letter hinted at longing to come back to his homeland, saying: "Harry grew up in an environment where humor, teasing, and quick-fire banter were central to how he related to people, and that was especially true of his bond with his brother William. Their relationship was forged through constant back-and-forth, jokes, and shared language that came naturally from growing up side by side in the public eye."

Harry misses the banter and the pub visits he enjoyed back in Britain and desperately wants to return home. He also raised eyebrows by announcing a Remembrance tour of Canada that clashed with William's official visit to Brazil, prompting claims of a fresh royal war.

A royal expert said, "Taken together, these actions do not suggest someone who is genuinely motivated to rebuild bridges or engage constructively with his family. Instead, it comes across as impulsive and poorly judged, and, given the sensitivities involved, ultimately feels irresponsible."