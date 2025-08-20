EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Left Sniveling War Memorial Tribute to Grandfather As 'Cynical Ploy' to Curry Favor With Royals

Harry's letter referenced Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99.

He wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave."

Philip served as second-in-command of the destroyer HMS Whelp, which was present in Tokyo Bay when Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in 1945.

The King has previously spoken of his father’s service, but in his recorded message to the nation on August 14, he made no mention of Philip, instead honoring his great-uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten, who oversaw Allied operations in south-east Asia.