EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Left Sniveling War Memorial Tribute to Grandfather As 'Cynical Ploy' to Curry Favor With Royals
Prince Harry is being accused of using a private tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, as a "cynical attempt" to edge back into royal favor, after arranging for a wreath and letter to be placed at a war memorial in Staffordshire.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex, now based in California, asked a friend to discreetly leave a message and poppy wreath at the Burma Star Memorial at Britain's National Memorial Arboretum on Friday, August 15 – timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
The gesture was secretly made after King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, had departed from the official remembrance service.
A source claimed: "Harry was thousands of miles away but still wanted his tribute to be noticed. The trouble is, it looks like he was trying to tug at the heartstrings and remind the family of his military credentials. It feels calculated – and people are calling it sniveling."
"This wasn’t coordinated with the Palace. Some see it as an attempt to curry favor at a very delicate time for the King," another insider claimed.
What Did Harry Write In His Letter?
Harry's letter referenced Philip, who died in 2021 at the age of 99.
He wrote: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave."
Philip served as second-in-command of the destroyer HMS Whelp, which was present in Tokyo Bay when Japan formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in 1945.
The King has previously spoken of his father’s service, but in his recorded message to the nation on August 14, he made no mention of Philip, instead honoring his great-uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten, who oversaw Allied operations in south-east Asia.
Was Harry Motivated By Optics?
Harry continued his letter with reflections on those who fought in the Far East, known as the "Forgotten Army."
He wrote: "We also pause to recognize you, the men and women of the Forgotten Army, whose courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable. You faced an enemy determined to the last, fought in unforgiving terrain, and endured months, even years, far from home, in conditions most could scarcely imagine."
The note, embossed with Harry's cypher, was signed simply "Harry."
An arrangement of a friend delivering the tribute is thought to have been designed to avoid overshadowing the King and Queen's attendance at the national event.
Critics, however, suggest the move was motivated "less by humility and more by optics."
A royal insider added: "If Harry had wanted this to be entirely private, it would have been. By ensuring it was seen and reported, he has opened himself up to accusations of being manipulative."
Harry, who completed two tours in Afghanistan, lost his honorary military titles in 2021 when his departure from royal duties was confirmed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The previous year, officials rejected his request to have a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph in London, a snub that left him privately upset.