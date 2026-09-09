Whoopi Goldberg Defends Ted Cruz After 'The View' Audience Boos Republican Senator: 'We Want People to Come'

"No, no, no, no. You know what? Look, this is a place where Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come," she told the crowd. "We want people to come, and we want to engage them."

Goldberg clarified that the panel of co-hosts may not always "agree" or "gel" with their guests, but they needed to be welcomed nonetheless.

"We are respectful, and I know you will be, too. I know you will be," she continued, "because sometimes stuff, it’s like a burp, it comes out… so just swallow it back down."