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Home > News > The View

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Ted Cruz After 'The View' Audience Boos Republican Senator: 'We Want People to Come'

Whoopi Goldberg called for the audience to be 'respectful.'
Source: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg called for the audience to be 'respectful.'

Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg called out the audience for loudly booing Senator Ted Cruz, RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident occurred during the Wednesday, September 9, episode of The View when Goldberg announced the Republican as part of the show's lineup of guests.

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'We Are Respectful'

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Whoopi Goldberg scolded the audience for booing Ted Cruz.
Source: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Whoopi Goldberg scolded the audience for booing Ted Cruz.

"No, no, no, no. You know what? Look, this is a place where Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come," she told the crowd. "We want people to come, and we want to engage them."

Goldberg clarified that the panel of co-hosts may not always "agree" or "gel" with their guests, but they needed to be welcomed nonetheless.

"We are respectful, and I know you will be, too. I know you will be," she continued, "because sometimes stuff, it’s like a burp, it comes out… so just swallow it back down."

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Joy Behar Jokes About Trump's Approval Ratings

Ted Cruz was a guest on 'The View' on September 9.
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz was a guest on 'The View' on September 9.

Throughout the episode, the co-hosts grilled Cruz on political hot topics, such as the ongoing conflict with Iran, artificial intelligence, affordability, and the upcoming midterm election.

At one point, Joy Behar joked that President Donald Trump's approval ratings were "lower than [her] b---s" amid the current issues.

Cruz admitted the midterms could be a problem for his party.

"I think Trump is trying to motivate Republicans," Cruz added. "I would also say, like my state of Texas, I would just say the common-sense middle, regular people to come out and vote. If they show up, I feel a lot better about the election. If they don’t, if it’s just the people who are angry, then I think it’ll be a blue wave."

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'The View' Battles the FCC Over Political Content

'The View' has been criticized for being left-leaning in the past.
Source: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

'The View' has been criticized for being left-leaning in the past.

Goldberg's defense of Cruz comes after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr pushed for an investigation into the morning show.

Carr specifically questioned whether The View needed to follow the "equal time" rule for political content.

The instruction calls for U.S. radio and television broadcast stations to give equal airtime to competing political candidates. However, The View was given a "bona fide news exemption" more than 20 years ago.

"The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," Disney's statement read in response. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

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J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' in Season 29.
Source: THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

J.D. Vance appeared on 'The View' in Season 29.

While the show is known for being more left-leaning, over the past year, the show has invited a variety of major Republican political guests, from Vice President J.D. Vance to former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During Season 29, Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and Trump attorney Alina Habba also appeared on The View.

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