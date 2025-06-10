Whoopi Goldberg's Deep State Conspiracy Theory on Donald Trump Versus Elon Musk Revealed — 'It's to Keep Us All Distracted!'

"The fact that the big, beautiful bromance is over is just very funny to me," fellow View star, Sunny Hostin said, while Ana Navarro added, "I found the entire 'Yo mama's so ugly' fight between the two of them incredibly amazing and entertaining, but it's also horrifying."

However, Goldberg had something else in mind: "I love that y'all bought into it... This is another distraction to keep us not talking about the stuff we're talking about, but the stuff that they want us to do. I don't buy it."

"I don't buy it because they lie," the Ghost actress made clear, and viewers were on her side.