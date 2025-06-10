Whoopi Goldberg's Deep State Conspiracy Theory on Donald Trump Versus Elon Musk Revealed — 'It's to Keep Us All Distracted!'
Whoopi Goldberg knows exactly what's going on between Donald Trump and Elon Musk: it's all a publicity stunt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 69-year-old went off on the controversial duo on Monday, June 8, in an episode of The View, letting her co-stars know she will not be getting duped by the former pals' fallout.
All In Act?
"The fact that the big, beautiful bromance is over is just very funny to me," fellow View star, Sunny Hostin said, while Ana Navarro added, "I found the entire 'Yo mama's so ugly' fight between the two of them incredibly amazing and entertaining, but it's also horrifying."
However, Goldberg had something else in mind: "I love that y'all bought into it... This is another distraction to keep us not talking about the stuff we're talking about, but the stuff that they want us to do. I don't buy it."
"I don't buy it because they lie," the Ghost actress made clear, and viewers were on her side.
"Whoopi just outdid the conspiracy theorists at their own game. The weird part is... she might not be entirely wrong," one person agreed, and another commented: "I'm conservative, I have zero respect for Whoopi Goldberg! I do think she is right on this."
However, another user thought: "The Epstein tweet kind of makes this feel less like a planned strategy and more like a tantrum."
Last week, the Tesla boss accused the president of being on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's files.
While there has yet to be hard evidence of Trump being in the files, which has long been speculated to include several high-profile figures and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, Musk still hinted at the possibility, sharing videos of the 78-year-old spending time with the disgusting criminal.
Trump And Musk Go At It
The fight between the two massive egos went off after Musk, 53, called out Trump's "big, beautiful bill," noting it will increase the debt and branding it a "disgusting abomination."
Musk then posted 2013 tweets from Trump, in which the politician criticized Republicans, the budget, and the country's balance.
"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Musk asked. "Was he replaced by a body double!?" He then claimed: "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!"
Musk even claimed Trump would have had no shot against Kamala Harris without him, and raged, "Such ingratitude."
Trump was quick to call Musk a "disappointment," and later claimed on Truth Social: "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave. I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that (Joe) Biden didn’t do it!" he added.
Any chance of Musk and Trump getting back on the same page may be a fantasy, according to a senior White House official, who revealed the president is "not interested in Elon call," especially after Musk suggested a "new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."