What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About His Famed Food Network Chef Colleagues

Back in 2007, while guest-blogging for Michael Ruhlman, Bourdain boldly claimed Ray "can't cook."

"She shrewdly tells us so. So what is she selling us — really? She’s selling satisfaction, the smug reassurance that mediocrity is good enough," he complained. "She's a friendly, familiar face who appears regularly on our screens to tell us that 'Even your dumb, lazy a-- can cook this!'"

He also slammed her once-upon-a-time partnership with Dunkin' Donuts.

"She’s not hurting for money. She’s hugely influential, particularly with children — and she’s endorsing Dunkin’ Donuts," he said at the time. "It’s like endorsing crack for kids!"