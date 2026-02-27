Flavor Town Flop! RFK Jr. Mocked for 'Trying to Be Guy Fieri' During Bizarre 'Real Food' Tour

Kennedy was in Austin to deliver the keynote address at the city's "Eat Real Food" rally, which was touted to support the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and the new U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines.

The 72-year-old spoke about the new changes to nutrition in education, military meals, and baby formula. He also took time to stop at an Austin foodie landmark, Terry Black's Barbeque, where he showed off some of the restaurant's pork, ribs, sausages, and other meats online.

"First stop on my national BBQ tour, I visited Terry Black’s to EAT REAL FOOD," he gloated on X.

But health critics chewed him up over his "tour", comparing it to something they'd see on TV.

"Why is this dips--- traveling around the nation like a Food Network host?" one person blasted on X, as another begged: "Can our politicians stop trying to be Guy Fieri?"