Flavor Town Flop! RFK Jr. Mocked for 'Trying to Be Guy Fieri' During Bizarre 'Real Food' Tour
Feb. 27 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting grilled over his visit to a Texas smokehouse as he embarks on what he calls a "national BBQ tour," RadarOnline.com can report.
The Health and Human Services Secretary has taken heat for pushing a high-meat diet while traveling the country "like a Food Network star."
RFK Jr.'s 'BBQ Tour'
Kennedy was in Austin to deliver the keynote address at the city's "Eat Real Food" rally, which was touted to support the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and the new U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines.
The 72-year-old spoke about the new changes to nutrition in education, military meals, and baby formula. He also took time to stop at an Austin foodie landmark, Terry Black's Barbeque, where he showed off some of the restaurant's pork, ribs, sausages, and other meats online.
"First stop on my national BBQ tour, I visited Terry Black’s to EAT REAL FOOD," he gloated on X.
But health critics chewed him up over his "tour", comparing it to something they'd see on TV.
"Why is this dips--- traveling around the nation like a Food Network host?" one person blasted on X, as another begged: "Can our politicians stop trying to be Guy Fieri?"
Where's the Beef?
Others said the Health Secretary's beefy recommendations left a bad taste in their mouths.
"BBQ tour? American taxpayers are paying for the Secretary of HHS to travel the country tasting the best BBQ???? Is he going to do a donut tour next? Best pies? Best fried chicken?" one person questioned.
Another noted: "Eating multiple jalapeno cheese sausages and washing them down with a large sweet tea is actually healthy now."
While a third agreed, "I love BBQ as much as the next Texan does, but for the HHS Secretary to highlight central TX BBQ as something that is healthy adjacent is ridiculous."
RFK Jr. Criticizes Trump's Diet
Kennedy's meaty endorsement comes after the health secretary blasted his boss over his own eating habits. In a podcast interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, Kennedy confessed he doesn't know how 79-year-old Donald Trump is still alive due to his terrible eating habits.
"The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. He drinks Diet Coke at all times," RFK Jr. said. "He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is. He's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."
RFK Jr. Compliments Trump
Perhaps realizing what he had said, Kennedy was quick to backpedal on his critical comments, clarifying: "He does eat pretty good food usually. I mean, he's got incredible health."
The secretary also shared that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service, examined the president's medical records and said he has the "highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
"I know the president will be happy that I repeat that," Kennedy quipped.