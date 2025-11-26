EXCLUSIVE: Furious Rachael Ray Claps Back at 'Cruel' Health Rumors After Bizarre Behavior Sparks Concern — 'I Work My A-- Off All the Time'

In a tense exchange at a Food Network event in New York City, Ray – who looks strikingly different from her fresh-faced heyday – said she simply moved all of her new cooking content to streaming platforms.

Since ending The Rachael Ray Show in July 2023 after 17 seasons, she's been the object of seemingly endless speculation.

Fans expressed concern when she packed on a reported 28 pounds to her petite 5-foot-3 frame.

Last fall, she also appeared to slur her words in a cooking video when her mouth noticeably drooped.

The online chatter grew so intense, Ray admitted on her I'll Sleep When I'm Dead podcast that she'd suffered a few "bad falls."