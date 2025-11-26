Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rachael Ray
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Furious Rachael Ray Claps Back at 'Cruel' Health Rumors After Bizarre Behavior Sparks Concern — 'I Work My A-- Off All the Time'

Rachael Ray has hit back at 'cruel' health rumors after her bizarre behavior sparks public worry.
Source: MEGA

Rachael Ray has hit back at 'cruel' health rumors after her bizarre behavior sparks public worry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Riled-up Rachael Ray is bashing rumors she's been ailing and absent since her popular syndicated cooking show "disappeared" two years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I work my a-- off all the time!" the 57-year-old TV chef snapped recently. "And I never left. I've been working constantly."

Article continues below advertisement

Facing Intense Speculation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Fans raised concern over Rachael Ray's health after her changing appearance and public slips.
Source: MEGA

Fans raised concern over Rachael Ray's health after her changing appearance and public slips.

Article continues below advertisement

In a tense exchange at a Food Network event in New York City, Ray – who looks strikingly different from her fresh-faced heyday – said she simply moved all of her new cooking content to streaming platforms.

Since ending The Rachael Ray Show in July 2023 after 17 seasons, she's been the object of seemingly endless speculation.

Fans expressed concern when she packed on a reported 28 pounds to her petite 5-foot-3 frame.

Last fall, she also appeared to slur her words in a cooking video when her mouth noticeably drooped.

The online chatter grew so intense, Ray admitted on her I'll Sleep When I'm Dead podcast that she'd suffered a few "bad falls."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Sparking Rumors 'Something Is Going On'

Article continues below advertisement
Viewers questioned Ray's behavior following her odd actions in 'Meals in Minutes' clips.
Source: MEGA

Viewers questioned Ray's behavior following her odd actions in 'Meals in Minutes' clips.

Article continues below advertisement

Then in March, she acted strangely in a Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes clip posted to social media, leading followers to wonder whether she'd been boozing.

"Clearly something is going on," said a source at the time.

Rachael exhibited "bizarre behavior" again in July at an event to promote her gin brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The Famous Chef Is 'Fed Up' With The Rumors

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sarah Ferguson

EXCLUSIVE: 'Greed Machine' Sarah Ferguson 'Shopping Around Memoir to Rival Prince Harry's Spare So She Can Pocket Millions' — No Matter What it Does to Andrew

Photos of Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE: 'That's Not an Ozempic Body — That's a REVENGE Body'… How Michelle Obama's New Ultra-Slim Physique is 'All About Getting Back on the Market As She Secretly Divorces Barack'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Ray is frustrated by ongoing speculation about her health and appearance.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Ray is frustrated by ongoing speculation about her health and appearance.

But now, a source added Ray appears to be "fed up" with all the hand-wringing over her well-being.

"You can hardly blame her but at the same time, she's spun a real mystery with her bizarre behavior and different look," noted the source. "People are just hoping she's really okay."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.