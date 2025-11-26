EXCLUSIVE: Furious Rachael Ray Claps Back at 'Cruel' Health Rumors After Bizarre Behavior Sparks Concern — 'I Work My A-- Off All the Time'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Riled-up Rachael Ray is bashing rumors she's been ailing and absent since her popular syndicated cooking show "disappeared" two years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I work my a-- off all the time!" the 57-year-old TV chef snapped recently. "And I never left. I've been working constantly."
Facing Intense Speculation
In a tense exchange at a Food Network event in New York City, Ray – who looks strikingly different from her fresh-faced heyday – said she simply moved all of her new cooking content to streaming platforms.
Since ending The Rachael Ray Show in July 2023 after 17 seasons, she's been the object of seemingly endless speculation.
Fans expressed concern when she packed on a reported 28 pounds to her petite 5-foot-3 frame.
Last fall, she also appeared to slur her words in a cooking video when her mouth noticeably drooped.
The online chatter grew so intense, Ray admitted on her I'll Sleep When I'm Dead podcast that she'd suffered a few "bad falls."
Fans Sparking Rumors 'Something Is Going On'
Then in March, she acted strangely in a Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes clip posted to social media, leading followers to wonder whether she'd been boozing.
"Clearly something is going on," said a source at the time.
Rachael exhibited "bizarre behavior" again in July at an event to promote her gin brand.
The Famous Chef Is 'Fed Up' With The Rumors
But now, a source added Ray appears to be "fed up" with all the hand-wringing over her well-being.
"You can hardly blame her but at the same time, she's spun a real mystery with her bizarre behavior and different look," noted the source. "People are just hoping she's really okay."