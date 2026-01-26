Your tip
Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls Bandmate Mel C Weighs in on Brooklyn Feud after Reunion with 'Devastated' Posh — 'I Parent Very Differently'

picture of Mel C, Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls bandmate Mel C has had her say about Brooklyn Beckham's family feud.

Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls bandmate Mel C has weighed in on her family feud with estranged son Brooklyn, admitting she parents "differently.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal Mel, aka Sporty Spice, made a subtle dig at Victoria and husband David's decision to turn their kids into celebrities, which Brooklyn took issue with in his now-infamous social media rant last Monday.

Keeping Daughter Away From Limelight

picture of Mel C
Source: MEGA

Mel decided to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, unlike her bandmate Victoria Beckham.

Discussing why she’s kept her daughter Scarlett, 16, out of the limelight, Mel, 52, explained: "It's so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who's had success.

"We kind of embrace nepo baby. F--- it, let’s go for nepo baby! The thing is, with Scarlet, she's not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby."

The singer added, "Obviously, I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn't feel comfortable making that decision for her."

Brooklyn, 26, told his social media followers his famous mother, Victoria, 51, and his dad, former soccer star David, 50, put "Brand Beckham" above all else during his explosive statement, which saw him cut all ties with his parents.

Brooklyn's 'Brand' Jibes At Famous Parents

Image of The couple skipped major Beckham family milestones as the rift continued to widen behind the scenes.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham laid into his parents for putting their 'brand' before family and trying to destroy his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

He said, "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.

"Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo op, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations."

Wannabe chef Brooklyn added: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for us and our future family."

Mel reunited with Victoria and other former bandmates, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton, at the latter's 50th birthday celebrations last weekend.

It was Victoria's first public appearance since Brooklyn went nuclear on social media, in which he accused his parents of trying to destroy his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

Spice Girls Reunion

Source: @victoriabeckham;Instagram

Victoria Beckham had a Spice Girls reunion at Emma Bunton's 50t party.

Radar recently revealed both Victoria and husband David have been left increasingly frustrated over what sources say is Peltz's long-standing habit of monopolizing their son's attention.

The issue goes back years, insiders told us, and centers on David and Victoria, believing Peltz, 31, consistently positioned herself as the emotional priority in Brooklyn's life, limiting his contact with his parents and siblings.

According to multiple sources familiar with the family, this pattern has been evident for years and intensified after Brooklyn began dating Peltz and later married her in 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Image of Beckham keeps things polished and composed while making her first public outing with the group since the family drama.
Source: mega

Victoria Beckham and husband David had a huge problem with Peltz, according to sources.

One insider said, "This rift goes back to, time and again, Nicola feeling wronged or unhappy, and once that happens, Brooklyn effectively disappears from his family's life. Plans fall apart, communication stops, and access to him is cut off."

The source added this behavior was viewed by David and Victoria as the central problem with their son's marriage long before any public estrangement.

They continued: "In their eyes, this feud didn't happen overnight, and it certainly wasn't triggered by one row or one moment around the wedding.

"What they experienced instead was a gradual narrowing of contact with their son, where seeing him, speaking to him, or spending time together became harder and harder as the years went on."

