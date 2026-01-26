Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls Bandmate Mel C Weighs in on Brooklyn Feud after Reunion with 'Devastated' Posh — 'I Parent Very Differently'

Discussing why she’s kept her daughter Scarlett, 16, out of the limelight, Mel, 52, explained: "It's so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who's had success.

"We kind of embrace nepo baby. F--- it, let’s go for nepo baby! The thing is, with Scarlet, she's not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby."

The singer added, "Obviously, I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn't feel comfortable making that decision for her."

Brooklyn, 26, told his social media followers his famous mother, Victoria, 51, and his dad, former soccer star David, 50, put "Brand Beckham" above all else during his explosive statement, which saw him cut all ties with his parents.