EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Dirty Dancing' Wedding Video Fear Erupts as Streamers 'Edge Closer' to Landing Big-Money Deal With Her Estranged Son Brooklyn to Include Footage in Feud Documentary
Feb. 4 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is bracing for fresh turmoil as streaming platforms circle a potential multimillion-pound documentary deal with her estranged son, which could revive the most incendiary moments of his wedding celebrations and pour fuel on a family feud now playing out in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The focus is Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, who insiders told us are weighing offers from production companies eager to secure access to hours of unreleased footage from their 2022 Florida wedding and an August 2025 vow renewal in upstate New York.
Streamers Eye Beckham Family Rift Documentary
Insiders said the package could anchor a three-part series, with streamers keen to capitalize on the rupture between Brooklyn and his parents, David Beckham, 50, and 51-year-old former Spice Girl Victoria.
According to those close to the talks, the couple has been "inundated" with approaches from streaming giants for a documentary that would include the footage, as executives know it would go viral.
A source said, "From a streaming perspective, Nicola and Brooklyn are seen as an obvious prize. There is intense competition to secure them because platforms know exactly how successful the Beckham brand has already been on screen – the documentaries featuring David and Victoria delivered huge global audiences and proved there is a ready-made appetite for this family story.
"Add to that the way Brooklyn and Nicola document their lives in real time, and producers believe there is a vast archive of unseen, intimate material – candid moments at home, behind-the-scenes footage and personal interactions – that could offer viewers an unusually close and compelling window into their relationship and daily life."
A $50Million Deal For Wedding Footage?
The insider added the pair's wedding vows renewal ceremony was filmed extensively, which Brooklyn's parents didn't attend. But the real prize is footage of Victoria allegedly embarrassing Brooklyn by dancing with him at his wedding before he and Nicola were able to take to the dance floor as man and wife.
A source said: "Brooklyn and Nicola could make as much as $50million if they say yes to a deal involving the wedding dance footage. Executives at Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Paramount Plus are all said to have expressed interest. Another insider cautioned the pair are proceeding carefully.
"The volume of approaches has been overwhelming, with Brooklyn and Nicola's representatives dealing with a steady stream of proposals from different platforms and production companies," the insider continued. "Nothing has been agreed, and there is a conscious decision to slow the process down and weigh the consequences carefully.
"Brooklyn, in particular, has stressed that his priority is a quiet, settled life, and there is a clear awareness that committing to a high-profile documentary would almost certainly inflame tensions and trigger another wave of public fallout."
Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram Attack on His Parents Exposed
The offers come after Brooklyn's now-infamous January 19 Instagram post attacking his parents.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote in the six-part attack on his mom and dad. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."
The nepo baby added, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Brooklyn also accused Victoria of "dancing inappropriately on" him at the original wedding, a claim that has spawned a string of viral memes.
Friends of David and Victoria said the couple were "utterly devastated" by Brooklyn's online outburst, but would "welcome him with arms wide open" should he choose to return.
The pair's August 2025 renewal, hosted by Nicola's father Nelson Peltz, excluded the Beckham family entirely.