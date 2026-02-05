EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Dirty Dancing' Wedding Video Fear Erupts as Streamers 'Edge Closer' to Landing Big-Money Deal With Her Estranged Son Brooklyn to Include Footage in Feud Documentary

Insiders said the package could anchor a three-part series, with streamers keen to capitalize on the rupture between Brooklyn and his parents, David Beckham, 50, and 51-year-old former Spice Girl Victoria.

According to those close to the talks, the couple has been "inundated" with approaches from streaming giants for a documentary that would include the footage, as executives know it would go viral.

A source said, "From a streaming perspective, Nicola and Brooklyn are seen as an obvious prize. There is intense competition to secure them because platforms know exactly how successful the Beckham brand has already been on screen – the documentaries featuring David and Victoria delivered huge global audiences and proved there is a ready-made appetite for this family story.

"Add to that the way Brooklyn and Nicola document their lives in real time, and producers believe there is a vast archive of unseen, intimate material – candid moments at home, behind-the-scenes footage and personal interactions – that could offer viewers an unusually close and compelling window into their relationship and daily life."