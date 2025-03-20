Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Secret Fear Revealed: How President Was Left 'Terrified' of Running Against Gavin Newsom — As the Democrats' 'Savior' Is Hammered for Inviting Right-Winger Steve Bannon onto New Podcast

Photo of Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Trump was afraid Newsom would enter the presidential race.

March 20 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was "terrified" of the thought of having to run for president against California Governor Gavin Newsom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Newsom is seen as an upcoming power player in the Democratic party, however his recent sit-down with conspiracist Steve Bannon has angered some of his peers.

president donald trump prison girlfriend stormy daniels trial defiance act
Source: MEGA

Trump eventually stepped up his attacks on the governor.

Trump was reportedly worried that the more he attacked Joe Biden on the campaign trail, the democrats would bench Biden for a sexier candidate – like Newsom.

And that's exactly what almost happened. Although, after Biden announced he was dropping out of the race, would-be savior Newsom stunned the party by throwing his support behind eventual candidate Kamala Harris.

Newsom has never revealed why he decided not to run for president, but theories range from money challenges to his personal relationship with Harris to his fear of losing, and killing his career.

gavin newsom
Source: Mega

He even gave him a nickname - 'Newscum.'

But political reporter Alex Isenstadt, who explores the election chaos in his new book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, revealed the possibility of Newsom entering the race had Trump running scared.

Isenstdat explained on Tara Palmeri's podcast: "Trump saw Newsom as slick and as the future of the Democratic party," adding that the man-who-would-be president actually respected the governor.

"He saw him as a well-put-together individual."

Trump's so-called respect faltered, however, after Newsom's perceived poor performance in a debate against Florida governor Ron DeSantis in November 2023 – around the same time he was losing ground in the Republican primary and was desperate for publicity.

Isenstdat continued: "Trump would tell people at the time that DeSantis is an idiot but he thought that Newsom would have performed better at that debate.

"Trump always had his eye on Newsom, but after that he began to see him as less of a threat."

Source: youtube.com/@TaraPalmeri
Trump quickly gained confidence against Newsom after his overwhelming election night victory, and when Los Angeles was recently ravaged by wildfires, the president pointed a finger clearly at his nemesis – even bestowing him with one of his trademark nicknames – "Newscum."

Trump wrote: "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid."

He went on to claim: "I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster."

Trump later added: "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!"

steve bannon nazi
Source: C-Span

Newsom faced criticism for inviting Bannon on his podcast.

Meanwhile, Newsom may not be the golden child democrats predicted – especially after raising ire for inviting far-right political strategist Bannon on his own podcast.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, led the outcry from liberal colleagues who criticized Newsom's choice of guests.

Beshear said: "I think that Governor Newsom bringing on different voices is great; we shouldn’t be afraid to talk and to debate just about anyone.

"But Steve Bannon espouses hatred and anger, and even at some points violence, and I don’t think we should give him oxygen on any platform, ever, anywhere."

