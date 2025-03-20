But political reporter Alex Isenstadt, who explores the election chaos in his new book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, revealed the possibility of Newsom entering the race had Trump running scared.

Isenstdat explained on Tara Palmeri's podcast: "Trump saw Newsom as slick and as the future of the Democratic party," adding that the man-who-would-be president actually respected the governor.

"He saw him as a well-put-together individual."

Trump's so-called respect faltered, however, after Newsom's perceived poor performance in a debate against Florida governor Ron DeSantis in November 2023 – around the same time he was losing ground in the Republican primary and was desperate for publicity.

Isenstdat continued: "Trump would tell people at the time that DeSantis is an idiot but he thought that Newsom would have performed better at that debate.

"Trump always had his eye on Newsom, but after that he began to see him as less of a threat."