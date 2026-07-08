Trump's Alien Speech 'Ready to Go': Prez Allegedly Prepared to Reveal the Truth on Extraterrestrials in the 'Coming Days'

"People I have spoken with in Washington have told me that a speech on the topic has been prepared and is ready to go," Lee claimed to the Daily Mail. "Whether it happens tomorrow or in the coming days, it appears imminent."

According to Lee, the speech is the real deal, and he expected it to be revealed during the NATO summit in Turkey. However, that has not occurred as of now. Trump was at the summit on Wednesday, July 8, on the 79th anniversary of the Roswell incident, where officials revealed they had recovered a "flying disc."

The speech, according to Lee, mentions several key UFO incidents over the past 8 decades, including Roswell and more recent incidents like the UFOs seen by fighter jets in 2015.

Lee claimed the president's speech would confirm these incidents involved "non-human origin," after testing was allegedly done on them.