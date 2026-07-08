Trump's Alien Speech 'Ready to Go': Prez Allegedly Prepared to Reveal the Truth on Extraterrestrials in the 'Coming Days'
July 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be prepared to finally reveal the truth about aliens in a bombshell speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least according to one person.
Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee, who previously correctly predicted several of Trump's UFO disclosure plans, has a new prediction, and it involves the president taking a giant step when it comes to extraterrestrials.
Trump's Alien Speech 'Ready to Go'
"People I have spoken with in Washington have told me that a speech on the topic has been prepared and is ready to go," Lee claimed to the Daily Mail. "Whether it happens tomorrow or in the coming days, it appears imminent."
According to Lee, the speech is the real deal, and he expected it to be revealed during the NATO summit in Turkey. However, that has not occurred as of now. Trump was at the summit on Wednesday, July 8, on the 79th anniversary of the Roswell incident, where officials revealed they had recovered a "flying disc."
The speech, according to Lee, mentions several key UFO incidents over the past 8 decades, including Roswell and more recent incidents like the UFOs seen by fighter jets in 2015.
Lee claimed the president's speech would confirm these incidents involved "non-human origin," after testing was allegedly done on them.
'An Opportunity to Unite Humanity'
"The text claims Trump would explain past secrecy, announce declassification steps, a new interagency task force, and international cooperation – while stating this is 'not a threat, but an opportunity to unite humanity,' Lee claimed.
The filmmaker backed up his claims by revealing his sources, including TV producer David Broadwell, who worked on the eerie alien and paranormal series, Beyond Skinwalker Ranch.
According to Broadwell, his sources in Washington "were all talking about this speech," and he decided to reveal the contents of the information he discovered to notable researchers who investigate UFOs.
Another one of Lee's sources is believed to be businessman Robert Bigelow, known for his work in space technology. Lee claimed the billionaire has already taken credit for pushing Trump to prepare the groundbreaking speech.
The Pentagon's UFO Drop
Lee's claims come just weeks after the Pentagon released a third batch of videos and documents related to UFOs, after the president ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his department to begin releasing everything to the public.
One encounter in the batch included a sighting featuring several federal officials who witnessed creepy orbs near what was described as a "sensitive national security site" in October 2023, over two days.
The report by the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) described what the agents saw as "orbs launching other orbs."
It read, "Reporters described the orange 'mother orbs' as appearing for one or two seconds, releasing a cluster of two to four red 'orbs,' and subsequently disappearing. The reporters characterized the behavior of the red 'orbs' as anomalous, describing varied kinematic profiles including seemingly coordinated horizontal motion and apparent changes in altitude."
Trump on Aliens: 'I Have Never Been a Believer'
Also in the files was a video from 2025, in which "an eyewitness observed an intense bright light in their backyard as they parked their car upon returning home from work," an unknown object as a "brilliant red sphere."
Trump has been open about his thoughts on little green men from space. In 2024, the 80-year-old visited Joe Rogan's podcast and told the host there's "no reason" not to believe there are other beings besides humans.
He claimed at the time, "They told me a lot. They could be also ... I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas."
Area 51 is a classified Air Force facility located in Groom Lake, Nevada, where conspiracy theorists have long believed the government is holding proof of alien life.