Trump's Heath Crisis Erupts: Prez, 79, Struggles to Hear Reporter's Question and Requests Help from Wife Melania — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From 'Dementia' Ramp Up

At one point, during the meeting, Trump fielded questions from reporters, as one journalist asked into a microphone, "Do you plan to speak with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the near future?"

However, the 79-year-old appeared to look confused, as he turned to his wife and asked, "What did... what?" he asked Melania. She then leaned in and whispered, "If you will speak with President Putin in near future."

The former reality star responded: "I will be, yeah, I will be... very good dialogue."

The controversial leaders met in Alaska on August 15 to discuss a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, a meeting to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited.