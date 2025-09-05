Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's Heath Crisis Erupts: Prez, 79, Struggles to Hear Reporter's Question and Requests Help from Wife Melania — as Rumors The Don is Suffering From 'Dementia' Ramp Up

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's hearing looks like it's falling apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump begged his wife, Melania, for help during a tech meeting at the White House, as rumors the president is suffering from dementia continue to spread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Notable names, including Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Bill Gates, attended the meeting on Thursday, September 4, but all eyes were on Trump after critics speculated he had died following a lack of public appearances.

What Did They Say?

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

During a meeting with notable tech names, Trump's struggled to hear a question from a reporter.

At one point, during the meeting, Trump fielded questions from reporters, as one journalist asked into a microphone, "Do you plan to speak with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the near future?"

However, the 79-year-old appeared to look confused, as he turned to his wife and asked, "What did... what?" he asked Melania. She then leaned in and whispered, "If you will speak with President Putin in near future."

The former reality star responded: "I will be, yeah, I will be... very good dialogue."

The controversial leaders met in Alaska on August 15 to discuss a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, a meeting to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited.

Trump's Health Is Failing?

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The president's wife Melania, however, was able to assist the 79-year-old and whispered the question.

Rumors of Trump's apparent mental decline have been under the spotlight for months, and seemed to be on display during the politician's previous trip to Scotland, where he rambled about several topics, including windmills.

While in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump said he "will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us."

He continued: "They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."

Weeks later, Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland, accused Trump of having a failing memory during a bizarre exchange.

All About The Bruises

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were among the names who joined Trump in the meeting on Thursday, September 4.

After Trump claimed Moore called him the "greatest president of my lifetime," the 46-year-old hit back: "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

He later explained in an interview on CNN: "I never called him the greatest. And I just find it absolutely comical that that was his... the way he remembered that conversation... The president seems to be obsessed with me."

Trump was also accused of going out of his way to hide his bruised hand – at one point, while sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking to reporters, the Republican kept his right hand out of view, even placing his left hand on top of it.

He also appeared to have another bruise, this time on his left hand, which was seen as he golfed with former Major League Baseball player and suspected steroid user Roger Clemens in Virginia.

Will JD Vance Step Up?

Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Vice President JD Vance recently revealed he's prepared to take over, however, he made clear Trump is healthy.

While concern over his health – as well as speculation of his death – has drowned the White House, JD Vance is believed to be preparing to take over, according to sources.

"Slow or fast, [Trump is] headed down," conservative political consultant Rick Wilson claimed on his Substack. "The circle who knows what's up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast."

Vance has already confirmed he's received "on-the-job training."

He told USA Today: "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," but then claimed Trump isn't going away anytime soon. "The president is in incredibly good health," the 41-year-old claimed. "He's got incredible energy."

In response to all the rumors, Trump claimed he was "very active" over the Labor Day Weekend, and labeled the death claims as "fake news."

