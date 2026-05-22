Trump Complains He Gets 'No Credit' for Waiving $2.5Million Presidential Salary in Bizarre Resurfaced Clip — 'I'm the Only Schmuck'

"So, as president, I make $2,000,000 over four years, $2.5 million," he said at the time, seemingly adding the past year onto the sum. "I waived it… I'm the only president that ever waived it."

"We've had wealthy presidents before. In the history of our country, there's never been a president that waived his salary," he continued. "I'm the only schmuck. I get no credit for it."

This is not entirely true. Presidents have a fixed yearly salary of $400,000 per year. The U.S. Constitution prohibits the POTUS from being paid nothing at all, so if one wishes to give it up, it must be donated. Both Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy also gave away their salaries to charities or other important government departments or functions.