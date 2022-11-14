Trump’s REVENGE: Ex-Prez Ordered IRS Tax Probes Into Enemies Including Fired FBI Boss James Comey

Former President Donald Trump reportedly requested the Internal Revenue Service investigate his political foes while he was still in office, including fired FBI boss James Comey and fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a development to come months after it was revealed both Comey and McCabe were selected for rare and extensive tax audits shortly after being fired from their positions within the bureau, new information suggests the audits were directly requested by then-President Trump.