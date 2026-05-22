Obama Divorce Bombshell: 'Frustrated' Michelle 'Plotting' to Announce End of Marriage After Midterms — as Barack More Focused on Battling Trump

"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," Barack previously told the New Yorker.

He continued at the time, "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I'm more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don't care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office."

Despite his comments, Barack has continued to be the face of the Democratic Party, making appearances alongside other candidates.

The Hill had even reported that the 64-year-old was "ramping up pressure in Virginia to have voters support the state's redistricting measure and give Democratic candidates a stronger chance in the November midterm elections."