Obama Divorce Bombshell: 'Frustrated' Michelle 'Plotting' to Announce End of Marriage After Midterms — as Barack More Focused on Battling Trump
May 22 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Barack Obama could find himself in the middle of a $70million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as his wife, Michelle, is said to be "frustrated" with all the time he's spending battling it out with President Trump.
Earlier this month, the former president admitted Trump is a big reason his marriage is filled with "tension."
Michelle Obama 'Frustrated' By Barack's Focused on Trump
"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives," Barack previously told the New Yorker.
He continued at the time, "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I'm more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don't care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office."
Despite his comments, Barack has continued to be the face of the Democratic Party, making appearances alongside other candidates.
The Hill had even reported that the 64-year-old was "ramping up pressure in Virginia to have voters support the state's redistricting measure and give Democratic candidates a stronger chance in the November midterm elections."
Michelle Obama 'Fed Up' With Barack Putting His Career First
However, all of his continued work appears to be keeping him from focusing on his marriage to Michelle.
"Michelle's so fed up with Barack putting his career first that she would rather see the country – and her marriage – burn than give her blessing to Barack’s endless excuses for why he's not there," a source claimed. Things have apparently gotten so bad that an insider claimed Michelle may soon end things.
According to the source, a fed-up Michelle is believed to be plotting a "public divorce announcement to follow the pivotal 2026 midterm elections."
"She has conceded the timing of the announcement to her husband – even though she’d love nothing more than to tell the world tomorrow," the insider claimed.
Another source close to the couple claims things could get ugly, as they noted, "I wouldn't be surprised to hear Barack say, 'Trump destroyed my marriage!'"
While Barack has not been in the White House in nearly a decade, Trump has continued to attack him, including posting a fake video of the former president being arrested, as well as another clip depicting him and his wife as apes.
Barack, however, has made it clear he won't stoop to Trump's level, as he declared, "For me to function like Jon Stewart, even once a week, just going off, just ripping what was happening – which, by the way, I'm glad Jon's doing it – then I'm not a political leader, I'm a commentator."
Michelle and Barack, who tied the knot in 1992 and share two kids, had previously been rumored to be close to calling it quits, with the high-profile figures quietly attempting to divide their $70million empire, according to insiders.
Michelle Obama Speaks Out
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," a source with knowledge of the alleged deliberations had noted. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
Despite the rumors, Michelle hit back, explaining, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man, and we've had some really hard times. "So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."