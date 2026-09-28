Tony Curtis Was 'Completely Devastated' After His Son's Tragic Death From Drug Overdose: 'He Felt Incapacitated'

Tony was married six times and fathered six children throughout his life.

He said "I do" to Psycho actress Janet Leigh in 1951, and they were married until 1962. They shared daughters Kelly and actress Jamie Lee.

Next came Christine Kaufmann, whom he wed in 1963. Together, they welcomed Alexandra and Allegra, bringing his daughter count to four. They divorced in 1968.

That same year, he tied the knot with Leslie Allen. They shared two sons, Nicholas and Benjamin, together.

His other wives included Andrew Savio, Lisa Deutsch, and Jill Vandenberg.

"I think my dad’s biggest accomplishment is that he became a big star and was able to take care of his family," Allegra said in a resurfaced interview after his 2010 death. "He had a wonderful way of bringing us all together."