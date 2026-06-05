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Home > Entertainment > Jamie Lee Curtis
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EXCLUSIVE: The One Memory Jamie Lee Curtis is Clinging to As She Battles 'Crippling' Grief Over Death of Actress Sister Kelly

Photo of Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram;Mega

Jamie Lee Curtis has been clinging to one memory while battling grief over sister Kelly.

June 5 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

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Jamie Lee Curtis is nursing one treasured memory to help her navigate the devastating loss of her sister Kelly Lee Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jaime, 67, announced on May 30 her older sister Kelly had died peacefully at the age of 69.

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Jamie Lee's Heartbreaking Tribute

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Photo of Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Jamie Lee Curtis announced the peaceful passing of her older sister, Kelly.

Days later, the Oscar-winning actress returned to social media to reflect on a trip the pair took together in 2012 through Hungary and Denmark, exploring the heritage of their famous parents, actor Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh.

As Jaime continues to grieve the loss of the sibling she described as her best friend and confidante, she said the experience has become an enduring memory, helping her through one of the most painful periods of her life.

Curtis wrote about a holiday she took with Kelly: "We started out in Hungary, in Budapest, where Tony Curtis' family Schwartz, was from, a small town, Mátészalka, near Budapest.

"We also went to Denmark and the island of Bornholm, where our mother, Janet Leigh's family, Kofoed was from."

The actress explained what began as a family history adventure ultimately became something far more meaningful.

She added: "If you have a sibling, I recommend taking at least one trip, just the two of you, to trace a little bit of your family history.

"It will be a lasting and permanent and important memory. It is for me and is helping me in these days of grief and mourning."

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Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

The sibling duo traveled through Hungary and Denmark in 2012.

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Sisters' Journey Through Their Roots

Photo of Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

The sisters traced the distinct heritage of their famous parents.

A source close to the family told us the photographs and memories from the trip have become especially significant for Jaime as she processes the "crippling" loss of someone who had been a constant presence throughout her life.

Another insider said revisiting the journey has allowed Jaime to focus on moments of connection and shared experiences rather than becoming overwhelmed by sadness, adding that the trip represented the unique bond the sisters shared.

A family friend added the vacation created memories now serving as an emotional lifeline, with Jaime finding comfort in reflecting on the time she and Kelly spent exploring their heritage together.

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Photos Hold New Meaning Now

Photo of Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: @jamieleecurtis/Instagram

The travelers visited the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest.

Alongside her tribute, Jaime shared photographs from the trip, including images of the sisters standing in front of Budapest's Tree of Life memorial.

She wrote: "In Budapest we visited the Dohány Street Synagogue. In the 90's my sister joined my father and a group of Hungarian Jews to help raise money for the restoration of this gorgeous synagogue after the war.

"It's a magnificent building with incredible history and there's a tree of life in this courtyard and each leaf has the name placed in memory of someone lost during the holocaust."

The post also included an image of commemorative plaques honoring members of the Curtis and Schwartz families. Curtis said she was "so moved when" she saw them during the visit.

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Finding Comfort After Kelly's Death

Photo of Kelly Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Kelly followed her younger sister into the movie acting industry.

The trip's significance appears to have deepened following Kelly's death, with the actress suggesting that shared family experiences can become invaluable after a loved one is gone.

Kelly followed her younger sister into acting and appeared in films including Magic Sticks in 1987 and The Devil's Daughter in 1991.

At the time of her death, she was married to filmmaker John Marsh.

Curtis' latest tribute comes just days after announcing her sister's passing, with the actress continuing to honor Kelly's memory through photographs, stories and reflections on the experiences they shared during a lifetime of sisterhood.

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