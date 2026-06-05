EXCLUSIVE: The One Memory Jamie Lee Curtis is Clinging to As She Battles 'Crippling' Grief Over Death of Actress Sister Kelly

Days later, the Oscar-winning actress returned to social media to reflect on a trip the pair took together in 2012 through Hungary and Denmark, exploring the heritage of their famous parents, actor Tony Curtis and actress Janet Leigh.

As Jaime continues to grieve the loss of the sibling she described as her best friend and confidante, she said the experience has become an enduring memory, helping her through one of the most painful periods of her life.

Curtis wrote about a holiday she took with Kelly: "We started out in Hungary, in Budapest, where Tony Curtis' family Schwartz, was from, a small town, Mátészalka, near Budapest.

"We also went to Denmark and the island of Bornholm, where our mother, Janet Leigh's family, Kofoed was from."

The actress explained what began as a family history adventure ultimately became something far more meaningful.

She added: "If you have a sibling, I recommend taking at least one trip, just the two of you, to trace a little bit of your family history.

"It will be a lasting and permanent and important memory. It is for me and is helping me in these days of grief and mourning."