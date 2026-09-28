Elizabeth Taylor's Chronic 'Tardiness' Due to Her Extensive Glam Routine Drove Her Attorney 'Insane'

“She was so above the fray of so many things. She herself had no tolerance for gossip, backstabbing or pettiness. She wasn’t like that at all and was not... She didn’t create drama,” Berkowitz explained during a recent interview with People.

“The only thing that I think with Elizabeth that would drive me insane was the tardiness, which people would comment on. I don’t know how her getting-ready team... I would’ve had an ulcer, let me put it that way,” she added with a laugh.