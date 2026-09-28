Elizabeth Taylor's Chronic 'Tardiness' Due to Her Extensive Glam Routine Drove Her Attorney 'Insane'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET
Being on time wasn't Elizabeth Taylor's strong suit, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Her longtime friend and attorney Barbara Berkowitz recently opened up about some of the late actress' flaws, admitting that Taylor's extensive glam routine was time-consuming and frequently made her tardy.
Barbara Berkowitz Reflects on Elizabeth Taylor's Tardiness
“She was so above the fray of so many things. She herself had no tolerance for gossip, backstabbing or pettiness. She wasn’t like that at all and was not... She didn’t create drama,” Berkowitz explained during a recent interview with People.
“The only thing that I think with Elizabeth that would drive me insane was the tardiness, which people would comment on. I don’t know how her getting-ready team... I would’ve had an ulcer, let me put it that way,” she added with a laugh.
Barbara Berkowitz Discusses Elizabeth Taylor's Glam Routine
“I’d call going, ‘How’s she doing? How’s she doing?’ And they’d go, ‘Okay, she’s in the bath,'" the lawyer recalled. "Well, you would think that she’s just starting her process. Fascinating to me, her bath was the last thing she did because it set her makeup. People would come and do her makeup, but she did it the best. She absolutely did her own makeup the best.”
“So she’d get out, put on her jewelry, put on her clothes, and out the door," Berkowitz revealed. "Her hair was done, her makeup was done. It was very fast after that.”
Elizabeth Taylor's Makeup
Taylor's website boasts more specific details on the late movie star's beauty regimen, including her emphasis on dewy skin and natural-looking makeup.
“Once her makeup was done, Elizabeth would take a quick bath, using the steam to set her face. She embraced dewy skin long before it became a trend that folks with oily skin had been waiting on forever,” the site states. "This unique makeup-setting practice, along with a sheer foundation to let her freckles show through and a matte grey cake eyeliner for a subtle pop, may as well have been the original ‘no makeup makeup’ look."
Elizabeth Taylor's Death
In 2011, Taylor died at the age of 79 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Her death was attributed to complications from congestive heart failure.
In addition to her iconic acting career, she's remembered for her humanitarian work and AIDS advocacy.