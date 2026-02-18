Your tip
Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Cause of Death Finally Revealed Weeks After Nepo Baby Found Dead in Hotel Aged 34

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones's daughter Victoria's cause of death has finally been revealed, more than a month since her passing.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones's daughter's cause of death has finally been confirmed, more than a month after she was found dead inside a San Francisco hotel.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Victoria Jones, 34, died from the "toxic effects of cocaine", according to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who officially ruled her death an accidental overdose.

Shocking Hotel Discovery

picture of Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria was discovered unresponsive by hotel guest who believed she was intoxicated.

Victoria was discovered unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to the Fairmont hotel at approximately 2.52 am after a guest alerted staff, reportedly believing Victoria to be intoxicated.

Paramedics attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement sources said there were no immediate signs of foul play, no visible trauma, and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene.

Victoria is thought to have been staying at the hotel with friends to celebrate the new year. A source said she had begun using cocaine earlier in the evening.

Nepo Baby's Troubled Life

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria
Source: MEGA

Jones applied to protect his daughter through a temporary conservatorship two years before her death.

Two years before Victoria’s death, her Men in Black star father, 79, petitioned a California court in an effort to protect his daughter through a temporary conservatorship.

At the time of the filing, Victoria was being held at a hospital in Greenbrae under a 14-day psychiatric hold after authorities determined she could be a danger to herself or others.

The application was later withdrawn.

In the wake of Victoria's death, troubling details about her final months surfaced, including encounters with law enforcement.

Victoria Arrested Twice In 2025

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria
Source: MEGA

Victoria was arrested twice in 2025 as her life spiraled out of control.

She was arrested twice in 2025. In April, Napa Valley authorities conducted a wellness check and charged her with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Court documents note a plastic bag containing a white substance — believed to be cocaine — was found in her pocket at booking.

She pleaded not guilty and had been scheduled to appear in court later this month.

And in June, Victoria was arrested again following a domestic violence incident at Napa’s Carneros Resort and Spa, where rooms start at around $500 per night.

picture of Tommy lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones has been deeply impacted by his daughter's death.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Victoria's tragic death came as no surprise to her family and close friends.

An insider said: “We were all terrified Victoria was headed for disaster.

"She had a history with substances – she was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. She kept getting into trouble, and every time, her family would rescue her.”

Her father Jones has kept a low profile since her passing.

But sources close to the family told how his daughter’s death has deeply impacted him.

A source said: "The man fans know just isn't there at the moment - grief has completely knocked him off balance. He's a ghost of himself, mentally and physically."

Another added: "Tommy is devastated. He's always been resilient and self-contained, and prided himself on being the strong, silent type – on and off-screen."

