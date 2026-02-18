Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Cause of Death Finally Revealed Weeks After Nepo Baby Found Dead in Hotel Aged 34

Victoria was discovered unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to the Fairmont hotel at approximately 2.52 am after a guest alerted staff, reportedly believing Victoria to be intoxicated.

Paramedics attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement sources said there were no immediate signs of foul play, no visible trauma, and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene.

Victoria is thought to have been staying at the hotel with friends to celebrate the new year. A source said she had begun using cocaine earlier in the evening.